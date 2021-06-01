Rams top CBA for Shore title

The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team won its biggest match of the season so far, beating previously unbeaten Christian Brothers Academy 2-1 in the Shore Conference Championship match Tuesday in Lincroft.
The second-seeded Rams (25-1) rallied to win with set scores of 25-21, 21-25 and 25-22 to reverse their only loss of the season.
Outside hitter Tommy Deakyne led Southern with 23 kills and had seven digs. Setter Dylan Lockwood contributed 35 assists and 12 digs, and libero Ethan Case added 25 digs and seven service points. Keith Jeranek had four kills and five blocks and Lucas Kean had eight kills. Phillip Gallina added eight digs and nine service points. Finn Olcott had seven digs and seven service points.
CBA had beaten Southern 2-0 on May 10 in Lincroft.
“We were a little different team this time,” Southern coach Eric Maxwell said. “It really helped to win the first set. It gave us a positive start and great energy. Our defense was the key. We were able to extend the volleys. We turned up our defense in the last three weeks and that was the key today.”
CBA, the top seed, dropped to 18-1.
Southern will host Pinelands Regional at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a South section state tournament second-round match. The Rams are top-seeded, and Pinelands (12-8) is the No. 17 seed.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
