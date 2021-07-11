Previous Press Male Athletes of the Year (1993-94 to 2019-20)

1994: LaMarr Greer (Middle Township) basketball
1995: Royce Reed (Bridgeton) track and field
1996: Ricky Mosley (Bridgeton) football, basketball, baseball
1997: Ron Dorsey (Hammonton) football, baseball
1998: Muhammad Abdullah (Southern Regional) football, track and field
1999: Rafael Craig (Millville) track and field
2000: Joe Weiss (Mainland Regional) football, wrestling, track and field
2001: Jon Stinson (Holy Spirit) swimming
2002: Tim Bowser (Millville) football, basketball, track and field
2003: Rick Amos (Hammonton) football, wrestling
2004: Ryan Goodman (Absegami) football, wrestling
2005: Davon Edwards (Middle Township) football, track and field
2006: Jack Corcoran (St. Joseph) football, wrestling
2007: Matt Szczur (Lower Cape May Regional) football, indoor track and field, baseball
2008: Anthony Barone (Hammonton) football, basketball, baseball
2009: Mike Trout (Millville) baseball, basketball
2010: Tejay Johnson (Egg Harbor Township) football, basketball, track and field
2011: Isaiah Morton (St. Augustine Prep) basketball
2012: Mark McCoy (Barnegat) football, baseball
2013: Dayshawn Reynolds (Atlantic City) football, basketball
2014: Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional) football, basketball, volleyball
2015: C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) football, wrestling, baseball
2016: Jim Brady (St. Augustine) football, wrestling
2017: Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) football, basketball, track and field
2018: Charles Fields (Wildwood Catholic) basketball, track and field
2019: Sahmir Jones (Pleasantville) football, basketball, track and field
2020: Jada Byers (St. Joseph) football, basketball
