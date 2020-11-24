Preview of Wednesday night's high school football games: The Lineup

The final week of the high school football season begins Wednesday night with some neighborhood rivalries: (Lower Cape May/Middle Township and Southern Reginal/Pinelands Regional), a playoff rematch from last season (Hammonton/Shawnee) and two games that match some of South Jersey’s top teams (St. Augustine/Lenape and Ocean City/Williamstown).
A preview of the first games of the final week:
Lower Cape May (4-3) at Middle Township (3-4)
5 p.m. Wednesday (98.7 FM)
This game is known as the Anchor Bowl. The winner receives a plaque with an anchor from a boat owned by former Lower coach Bill Garrison. Middle won last season 21-0 and leads the Anchor Bowl series 15-9. Both teams enter Wednesday’s game on winning steaks. Middle has won two straight. Panthers quarterback Brett Nabb has thrown for seven TDs and run for five scores. Middle linebacker David Giulian has made 76 tackles. Lower also has won two straight. The Caper Tigers rely on the running of Rob White (635 rushing yards) and Marcus Hebron (555 rushing yards).
Pinelands Regional (2-5) AT Southern Regional (4-4)
5 p.m. Wednesday
This game is billed as “The Battle of the Border.” This is the third time these programs, located an exit away from each other on the Garden State Parkway, will meet. Southern won 42-14 in a 2003 consolation game and 27-2 in the 2008 season opener. Southern features junior running back Jaiden Brown, who has run for more than 1,000 yards. Pinelands comes off a 34-14 win over Pt. Pleasant Beach. Nathan Jeannotte ran for 152 yards and a TD in the win.
Lenape (5-2) at St. Augustine Prep (3-3)
6 p.m. Wednesday
Lenape is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine is No. 10. Lenape lost to Holy Spirit 21-7 on Friday. Lenape quarterback Brady Long has thrown for 864 yards and eight TDs. Tyler Davis has caught 18 passes for 244 yards and three TDs and intercepted three passes for the Indians. St. Augustine lost to Williamstown 6-0 on Friday. Nasir Hill has caught three TD passes and intercepted three passes for the Hermits. St. Augustine linebackers Angelo Vokolos and Lenn Dolson have made 39 tackles each.
Shawnee (1-5) at Hammonton (3-3)
6 p.m. Wednesday
This is a rematch last season’s Group IV regional title game that Shawnee won 34-0. Shawnee also beat Hammonton in the 2018 regular season and the 2017 South Jersey Group IV title game. Shawnee quarterback Matt Welsey has thrown for 1,083 yards and 11 TDs this season. Blue Devils linemen Michael Dogostino, Johnny Scibilia and Brock Beebe are each three-year starters.
Williamstown (6-2) at Ocean City (6-1)
6 p.m. Wednesday
This is a matchup of two of South Jersey’s top teams. It was scheduled after Pleasantville opted out of its traditional Thanksgiving game against Ocean City because of COVID-19 concerns. Ocean City is ranked No. 3 in the Elite 11. Williamstown is No. 7. Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti has thrown 10 TD passes. Wide receiver/defensive back Jake Schneider has returned three interceptions for TDs and caught 34 passes for 551 yards and six TDs. Williamstown is 2-2 vs. Cape-Atlantic League schools this season. The Braves split with St. Augustine, beat Hammonton and lost to Millville.
