Preview of final games of high school football season: The Lineup

The final weekend of the high school football season begins Wednesday night with some neighborhood rivalries: (Lower Cape May/Middle Township and Southern Reginal/Pinelands Regional), a playoff rematch from last season (Hammonton/Shawnee) and two games that match some of South Jersey’s top teams (St. Augustine/Lenape and Ocean City/Williamstown).

A preview of the first games of the final week:

Lower Cape May (4-3) at Middle Township (3-4)

5 p.m. Wednesday (98.7 FM)

This game is known as the Anchor Bowl. The winner receives a plaque with an anchor from a boat owned by former Lower coach Bill Garrison. Middle won last season 21-0 and leads the Anchor Bowl series 15-9. Both teams enter Wednesday’s game on winning steaks. Middle has won two straight. Panthers quarterback Brett Nabb has thrown for seven TDs and run for five scores. Middle linebacker David Giulian has made 76 tackles. Lower also has won two straight. The Caper Tigers rely on the running of Rob White (635 rushing yards) and Marcus Hebron (555 rushing yards).

Pinelands Regional (2-5) AT Southern Regional (4-4)

5 p.m. Wednesday