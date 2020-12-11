Press Field Hockey All-Star list

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
TARA MCNALLY
Ocean City
The senior was an all-around player and the scoring and assists leader for the Red Raiders. Overcame the constant marking of defenders to score 27 goals to lead the area. In four years, she totaled 69 goals and 30 assists. Will play for NCAA Division I Hofstra University on Long Island, New York, next year.
FIRST TEAM
FORWARDS
CASEY ETTER
Millville
A first-team Press All-Star all four years, she scored 21 goals and became Millville’s career leader with 91 goals. Had 39 career assists. The Thunderbolts were 6-4-1 this season.
NYA GILCHRIST
Ocean City
Third-year starter was a key member of the O.C. offense as a senior. Had 12 goals and four assists in only nine games. Scored the winning goals in 1-0 and 2-1 victories over Middle Township.
CASEY MURRAY
Mainland Regional
Senior and returning first-team Press All-Star. An all-around player who scored nine goals and had two assists for the Mustangs (8-5).
KATE O’BOYLE
Southern Regional
Senior scored 26 goals and had eight assists. Scored at least one goal in 15 of Southern’s 17 games, including six in the unbeaten Rams’ three playoff wins.
MIDFIELDERS
KATE HERLIHY
Middle Township
Senior and fourth-year first-team Press All-Star led Middle (13-2-1) with 25 goals and 10 assists. Outstanding stick handler who dodged defenders. Finished her high school career with 102 goals and 28 assists. The Panthers (13-2-1) won the South West A title.
ADRIANNA DODGE
Our Lady of Mercy
The senior is the first OLMA player to become a first-team Press All-Star in field hockey. Led the Villagers (8-3) with 14 goals and had seven assists. Will play women’s lacrosse at NCAA Division II Limestone University in Gaffney, South Carolina, next year.
SOPHIA RUH
Ocean City
The senior and third-year starter was a strong defensive midfielder and playmaker. Had three goals and five assists. Helped the Red Raiders give up just 11 goals in 14 games.
DAKOTA LUDMAN
Middle Township
Speedy senior midfielder who played the length of the field. Scored seven goals and had two assists. Middle lost only to Ocean City, 1-0 and 2-1.
KIERA LYONS
Southern Regional
Senior was an outstanding playmaker and defender who was named the Shore Conference A South Player of the Year. Had seven goals and six assists. Will play for NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina, next year.
SHANNON CONROY
Southern Regional
The junior scorer and playmaker controlled the midfield and kept the ball moving forward. Scored 15 goals and had six assists.
JULIANNA MEDINA
Mainland Regional
The junior was a skilled two-way player who scored one goal and had six assists.
ISABELLA ENGLISH
Southern Regional
The junior was another key member of the Rams’ strong midfield. An outstanding playmaker who had four goals and six assists.
DEFENDERS
ALEXIS FRANK
Middle Township
The senior and four-year starter led the Panthers’ defense, which allowed 11 goals in 16 games. Also had three goals and three assists. Will play for Division II Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire, next year.
KYLIE ELWELL
Egg Harbor Township
The speedy senior was a four-year varsity player who played the length of the field and had four goals and five assists. The Eagles were 11-3.
JAYLENE WILLIAMS
Millville
The senior and 2019 first-team Press All-Star was a key playmaker and defender. Scored two goals and had four assists.
GOALIE
REBECCA MACCHIA
Egg Harbor Township
Junior and third-year varsity player who made key stops in big games for EHT. The Eagles allowed only 10 goals in 14 games and never more than two in a game.
SECOND TEAM
FORWARDs
Jamilyn Hawkins,
Pinelands Regional
Brooke Albuquerque,
Mainland Regional
Camryn White,
Barnegat
Carly Hanin,
Ocean City
Jenna Gray,
Egg Harbor Township
Fiona Lockhart,
Our Lady of Mercy
Cuinn Deely,
Southern Regional
Anna Eaise,
Our Lady of Mercy
Ella DiPietro,
Southern Regional
Anna Dankel,
Hammonton
MIDFIELDERs
Andi Helphenstine,
Ocean City
Anna Smith,
Egg Harbor Township
Stella Sheppard,
Millville
DEFENDERS
Katie Bowman,
Ocean City
Sam Rothman,
Mainland Regional
Emily Gargan,
Egg Harbor Township
Shea Gerhard,
Middle Township
GOALIES
Grace Thompson,
Middle Township
Madison Kubicz,
Barnegat
Absegami
Amber Conway
Makayla Edwards
Atlantic City
Najay’e Albright
Barnegat
Alyson Sojak
Haleigh Dengler
Julianna Cannizzaro
Bridgeton
De’Jmera Mosley
Buena Regional
Karlie Byrd
Cedar Creek
Brielle Curtin
Riley DeMarco
Cumberland Regional
Madeline Ott
Egg Harbor Township
Kara Wilson
Hammonton
Gabriella Gherardi
Olivia Osborne
Holy Spirit
Maggie Cella
Lacey Township
Samantha Glover
Caitlyn Voskanyan
Lower Cape May Regional
Jenna O’Neill
Mainland Regional
Alexandra Pugliese-Conroy
Middle Township
Briar Lemma
Millville
Jalia Cooper
Alicia Slimmer
Angelina Kenelia
Oakcrest
Mariely Horenberger
Paige Mlynarczyk
Ocean City
Racheli Levy-Smith
Nora Bridgeford
Alexis Smallwood
Our Lady of Mercy
Anissa Serafine
Ani Schubert
Pinelands Regional
Mickenzie Horay
Layla Frost
Olivia Gordon
Southern Regional
Sarah Lally
St. Joseph Academy
Makayla Veneziale
Vineland
Lauren Emeigh
Morgan Harrell-Alvarez
