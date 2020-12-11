 Skip to main content
Press Field Hockey All-Star list
Ocean City EHT field hockey final

The Ocean City field hockey team plays Egg Harbor Township in the Southeast A Field Hockey final, in Ocean City, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

TARA MCNALLY

Ocean City

The senior was an all-around player and the scoring and assists leader for the Red Raiders. Overcame the constant marking of defenders to score 27 goals to lead the area. In four years, she totaled 69 goals and 30 assists. Will play for NCAA Division I Hofstra University on Long Island, New York, next year.

FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS

CASEY ETTER

Millville

A first-team Press All-Star all four years, she scored 21 goals and became Millville’s career leader with 91 goals. Had 39 career assists. The Thunderbolts were 6-4-1 this season.

NYA GILCHRIST

Ocean City

Third-year starter was a key member of the O.C. offense as a senior. Had 12 goals and four assists in only nine games. Scored the winning goals in 1-0 and 2-1 victories over Middle Township.

CASEY MURRAY

Mainland Regional

Senior and returning first-team Press All-Star. An all-around player who scored nine goals and had two assists for the Mustangs (8-5).

KATE O’BOYLE

Southern Regional

Senior scored 26 goals and had eight assists. Scored at least one goal in 15 of Southern’s 17 games, including six in the unbeaten Rams’ three playoff wins.

MIDFIELDERS

KATE HERLIHY

Middle Township

Senior and fourth-year first-team Press All-Star led Middle (13-2-1) with 25 goals and 10 assists. Outstanding stick handler who dodged defenders. Finished her high school career with 102 goals and 28 assists. The Panthers (13-2-1) won the South West A title.

ADRIANNA DODGE

Our Lady of Mercy

The senior is the first OLMA player to become a first-team Press All-Star in field hockey. Led the Villagers (8-3) with 14 goals and had seven assists. Will play women’s lacrosse at NCAA Division II Limestone University in Gaffney, South Carolina, next year.

SOPHIA RUH

Ocean City

The senior and third-year starter was a strong defensive midfielder and playmaker. Had three goals and five assists. Helped the Red Raiders give up just 11 goals in 14 games.

DAKOTA LUDMAN

Middle Township

Speedy senior midfielder who played the length of the field. Scored seven goals and had two assists. Middle lost only to Ocean City, 1-0 and 2-1.

KIERA LYONS

Southern Regional

Senior was an outstanding playmaker and defender who was named the Shore Conference A South Player of the Year. Had seven goals and six assists. Will play for NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina, next year.

SHANNON CONROY

Southern Regional

The junior scorer and playmaker controlled the midfield and kept the ball moving forward. Scored 15 goals and had six assists.

JULIANNA MEDINA

Mainland Regional

The junior was a skilled two-way player who scored one goal and had six assists.

ISABELLA ENGLISH

Southern Regional

The junior was another key member of the Rams’ strong midfield. An outstanding playmaker who had four goals and six assists.

DEFENDERS

ALEXIS FRANK

Middle Township

The senior and four-year starter led the Panthers’ defense, which allowed 11 goals in 16 games. Also had three goals and three assists. Will play for Division II Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire, next year.

KYLIE ELWELL

Egg Harbor Township

The speedy senior was a four-year varsity player who played the length of the field and had four goals and five assists. The Eagles were 11-3.

JAYLENE WILLIAMS

Millville

The senior and 2019 first-team Press All-Star was a key playmaker and defender. Scored two goals and had four assists.

GOALIE

REBECCA MACCHIA

Egg Harbor Township

Junior and third-year varsity player who made key stops in big games for EHT. The Eagles allowed only 10 goals in 14 games and never more than two in a game.

SECOND TEAM

FORWARDs

Jamilyn Hawkins,

Pinelands Regional

Brooke Albuquerque,

Mainland Regional

Camryn White,

Barnegat

Carly Hanin,

Ocean City

Jenna Gray,

Egg Harbor Township

Fiona Lockhart,

Our Lady of Mercy

Cuinn Deely,

Southern Regional

Anna Eaise,

Our Lady of Mercy

Ella DiPietro,

Southern Regional

Anna Dankel,

Hammonton

MIDFIELDERs

Andi Helphenstine,

Ocean City

Anna Smith,

Egg Harbor Township

Stella Sheppard,

Millville

DEFENDERS

Katie Bowman,

Ocean City

Sam Rothman,

Mainland Regional

Emily Gargan,

Egg Harbor Township

Shea Gerhard,

Middle Township

GOALIES

Grace Thompson,

Middle Township

Madison Kubicz,

Barnegat

Absegami

Amber Conway

Makayla Edwards

Atlantic City

Najay’e Albright

Barnegat

Alyson Sojak

Haleigh Dengler

Julianna Cannizzaro

Bridgeton

De’Jmera Mosley

Buena Regional

Karlie Byrd

Cedar Creek

Brielle Curtin

Riley DeMarco

Cumberland Regional

Madeline Ott

Egg Harbor Township

Kara Wilson

Hammonton

Gabriella Gherardi

Olivia Osborne

Holy Spirit

Maggie Cella

Lacey Township

Samantha Glover

Caitlyn Voskanyan

Lower Cape May Regional

Jenna O’Neill

Mainland Regional

Alexandra Pugliese-Conroy

Middle Township

Briar Lemma

Millville

Jalia Cooper

Alicia Slimmer

Angelina Kenelia

Oakcrest

Mariely Horenberger

Paige Mlynarczyk

Ocean City

Racheli Levy-Smith

Nora Bridgeford

Alexis Smallwood

Our Lady of Mercy

Anissa Serafine

Ani Schubert

Pinelands Regional

Mickenzie Horay

Layla Frost

Olivia Gordon

Southern Regional

Sarah Lally

St. Joseph Academy

Makayla Veneziale

Vineland

Lauren Emeigh

Morgan Harrell-Alvarez

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

