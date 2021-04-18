Prep, Absegami, LCM and Lacey wrestlers qualify for states on 2nd day of South Region tourney

Whitney is a nationally ranked transfer from Cox High School in Virginia. He transferred to Lower because his family moved back to the area last summer. Whitney was a state qualifier in Virginia in 2020.

The Cape May resident said it is harder to place in states in New Jersey compared to Virginia. It is even more difficult to win a state title here, he said. Virginia has six state winners per weight class, breaking each weight class down by school size and putting them into divisions.

New Jersey does not do that.

Then, there are multiple place-winners in each weight class in Virginia, he said.

“Virginia has a lot of great wrestlers,” Whitney said. “I don’t want to discredit Virginia at all. But it’s a lot easier to get into states and place in states (in Virginia).”

On Sunday, Whitney lost a tough final match to Williamstown senior Mike Misita, who wrestled for St. Augustine in 2020 and was named the Press Wrestler of the Year. Misita is now a three-time region winner.

“I never had anything quite like this, but I’m proud to be in the position I am,” Whitney said. “No matter what, I’m proud.”