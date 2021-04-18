 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep, Absegami, LCM and Lacey wrestlers qualify for states on 2nd day of South Region tourney
0 comments

Prep, Absegami, LCM and Lacey wrestlers qualify for states on 2nd day of South Region tourney

{{featured_button_text}}
David Giulian and Dennis Virelli

Middle Township's David Giulian, left, wrestlers St. Augustine Prep's Dennis Virelli in the 182-pound quarterfinal of the South Region Tournament at Cherry Hill East High School on Sunday. Virelli, who placed sixth, won a 9-2 decision. Giulian was fifth. Sixteen wrestlers started in the weight class.

 Patrick Mulranen

CHERRY HILL — Cape-Atlantic League standouts shined Sunday.

St. Augustine Prep’s Jake Slotnick, Brock Zurawski and Alex Marshall and Absegami High School’s George Rhodes and Ray Weed each placed among the top four in their weight classes during the early session of the South Region wrestling tournament at Cherry Hill East High School on Sunday.

Rhodes placed second at 182 pounds. Zurawski (160) and Marshall (170) each placed third. Slotnick (152) and Weed (170) each finished fourth. The top four in each weight class at each of the four statewide regional tournaments advance to the state tournament next Saturday and Sunday at Phillipsburg High School.

Lower Cape May Regional’s Shane Whitney (second at 220 pounds) and Marcus Hebron (third at 195) and Lacey Township’s Vincent Ceglie (fourth at 195) were top-four finishers in the late session.

Over the two-day regional tournament, 20 wrestlers from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean county high schools advanced to the state tournament.

Seven weight classes competed Sunday at the South Region: 152-182 in the first session and 195-285 in the second. Seven lower weight classes wrestled Saturday. The traditional regions were consolidated this year into “super regions” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South featured wrestlers from Regions 7 and 8. Other regions were North I (Regions 1 and 2), North II (Regions 3 and 4) and Central (Regions 5 and 6). For the first time since 2002, the state tournament will not be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

“It feels great compared to last year when it was just Region 8,” said Rhodes, noting that the tournament was more competitive Sunday. “It felt great knowing I was going to Boardwalk Hall (last year), but this year it’s a little different. Just making it to the state floor is something totally different. It is a great experience. Doing it again, it’s another great feeling. But the job is not done yet.

“It feels great to have a shot in the state tournament.”

Rhodes, who also qualified for states as a freshman in 2020, lost in the final of the region tournament. At states, he lost in the wrestlebacks to Alex Giordano, who wrestled at St. Joseph during the 2019-20 season but is at Camden Catholic for his senior season.

Rhodes beat Giordano to capture the District 32 title in 2020.

The two have a fierce rivalry, Absegami coach Shawn Scannell said.

Rhodes and Giordano met again in the semifinals Sunday.

The bout was tied 1-1 after the third period, and Rhodes won 2-1 in double overtime. He let out a huge and passionate yell at the center of the mat, then walked toward a thrilled Scannell for a congratulatory embrace.

“That match meant the world to me,” Rhodes said.

Weed made states as a freshman in 2019. But the 18-year-old Galloway Township resident took the year off in 2020. As a freshman, he lost in the region final, a memory he said that lived with him for the last two years.

“I am happy to compete again,” Weed said.

Weed won his first-round bout, then lost in the quarterfinals. He won two wrestlebacks to reach the third-place match to advance to states.

“I didn’t like how I wrestled my first couple of matches. I thought I came out a little flat,” Weed said. “You don’t have to be a region champion to be a state champion, and that has kind of been my mindset. It is what it is with this tournament. The turnaround is quick. You can’t sulk and be upset about your losses. You have to bounce back.”

Weed said he was pleased that two wrestlers will represent Absegami at states. Scannell agreed.

“Both those guys (Weed and Rhodes) worked their butts off,” Scannell said. “They deserve it. They earned it. I’m hoping we can finish on a high note.”

Big day for Hermits

St. Augustine brought seven wrestlers to regions. Six have advanced to states. Along with Marshall, Zurawski and Slotnick on Sunday, Kaden Naame, D’Amani Almodovar and Richie Grungo qualified Saturday.

“I think we are going to do really well at states as long as we have each other,” said Zurawski, 17, of Cape May Court House. “It’s definitely better to have everyone go with me to states, to have your teammates around.”

Slotnick added that the wrestling room is intense at St. Augustine.

“It is amazing,” said Slotnick, 16, of Williamstown, Gloucester County. “We are all working really hard.”

Zurawski qualified for states for the second straight year. He also took third at regions as a freshman in 2020. On Sunday, he won his first two bouts but lost in the quarterfinals. He won two wrestlebacks to take third place.

“I feel relieved,” Zurawski said. “It’s definitely harder than last year. But I knew it was going to be that hard, so I just prepared myself for it. I am really excited to get to states. I am just going to do my best.”

Slotnick also lost in the quarterfinals but earned his way to fourth place.

“It feels great,” Slotnick said. “I just want to get to states and hopefully win some matches and just wrestle hard.”

Lower places two

Lower’s Whitney, a senior, was second at 220. Hebron, a junior, was third at 195, earning his second straight trip to states.

“It feels amazing,” Whitney said about his first region tournament in New Jersey. “If you told me freshman year I’d be doing this, I’d say you’re crazy. Like, there is no way this is happening. But I am here now, and I’m happy to be here.”

Whitney is a nationally ranked transfer from Cox High School in Virginia. He transferred to Lower because his family moved back to the area last summer. Whitney was a state qualifier in Virginia in 2020.

The Cape May resident said it is harder to place in states in New Jersey compared to Virginia. It is even more difficult to win a state title here, he said. Virginia has six state winners per weight class, breaking each weight class down by school size and putting them into divisions.

New Jersey does not do that.

Then, there are multiple place-winners in each weight class in Virginia, he said.

“Virginia has a lot of great wrestlers,” Whitney said. “I don’t want to discredit Virginia at all. But it’s a lot easier to get into states and place in states (in Virginia).”

On Sunday, Whitney lost a tough final match to Williamstown senior Mike Misita, who wrestled for St. Augustine in 2020 and was named the Press Wrestler of the Year. Misita is now a three-time region winner.

“I never had anything quite like this, but I’m proud to be in the position I am,” Whitney said. “No matter what, I’m proud.”

Hebron finished second at Region 8 in 2020. His goal was to place even higher this year, but he was happy to make states again. He finished in the top 12 at last year’s state tournament. On Sunday, he lost in the semifinals and won his wrestleback bout to get in the third-place bout.

Hebron won the third-place bout over Lacey’s Ceglie via a takedown with three seconds left in the third period.

“I’m definitely excited,” said Hebron, 17, of Cape May Court House. “I’m ready to go. Ready to get some wins at the state tournament.”

152 POUNDS

First-place match

Cooper Pontelandolfo (Kingsway) d. Matt Hoelke (Highland), 5-0

Third-place match

Greg Croce (Paulsboro) d. Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine), 8-5

160 POUNDS

First-place match

Dakota Morris (Kingsway) Jurius Clark (Camden Catholic)

Third-place match

Brock Zurawski (St. Augustine) md. Shawn Williams (Paulsboro), 13-0

170 POUNDS

First-place match

Jared Schoppe (Delsea) David DiPietro (Kingsway)

Third-place match

Alex Marshall (St. Augustine) d. Ray Weed (Absegami), 9-4

182 POUNDS

First-place match

Isaac Dean (Shawnee) d. George Rhodes (Absegami), 9-7

Third-place match

Alex Giordano (Camden Catholic) md. Michael Gregg (Collingswood), 11-1

195 POUNDS

First-place math

Cody Thurston (West Deptford) d. Kevin Pandorf, 5-1

Third-place match

Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May) d. Vincent Ceglie (Lacey Twp.), 5-4

220 POUNDS

First-place math

Mike Misita (Williamstown) md. Shane Whitney (Lower Cape May), 11-2

Third-place match

Dominic Petracci (Washington Twp.) d. Liam Spahn (Deptford), 5-0

285 POUNDS

First-place math

Jeffrey Jordan (Audubon) d. Terrence Salami (Holy Cross), 3-2

Third-place match

Jacob Clark (Cinnaminson) utb. Tino Savaiinaea (Paulsboro), 4-3

+6 
George Rhodes headshot

RHODES Absegami wrestler George Rhodes

 Patrick Mulranen
+6 
Ray Weed headshot

WEED

Absegami wrestler Ray Weed

 Patrick Mulranen
+6 
Brock Zurawski headshot

ZURAWSKI

St. Augustine wrestler Brock Zurawski

 Patrick Mulranen
+6 
Jake Slotnick headshot

SLOTNICK

St. Augustine wrestler Jake Slotnick 

 Patrick Mulranen
+6 
Shane Whitney headshot

WHITNEY Lower Cape May Regional H.S. senior wrestler Shane Whitney

 Patrick Mulranen
+6 
Marcus Hebron headshot

Marcus Hebron member of Lower Cape May High School wrestling team practice Monday March 15, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Contact Patrick Mulranen:

609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News