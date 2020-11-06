Postseason brackets set for boys, girls soccer

Boys soccer

In South West A, No. 8 Wildwood will face No. 9 Audubon on Nov. 14. In South West B, No. 8 Buena Regional will play No. 8 Riverside.

Oakcrest earned the top seed in South West C and will face the winner of No. 9 Middle Township and No. 8 Lower Cape May Regional, who play Nov. 14. Also in Group C, No. 12 Pleasantville will play No. 5 Delran, and No. 14 Cedar Creek will face No. 3 Haddonfield.

In South West D, No. 9 Hammonton will face No. 8 Cherry Hill West; No. 4 Mainland Regional will host No. 13 Highland Regional; No. 3 Ocean City will host No. 14 Burlington Township; No. 10 Cumberland Regional will play No. 7 GCIT; and No. 15 Absegami will head to No. 2 Moorestown.

Egg Harbor Township, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, earned the No. 4 seed in Group E and will host No. 13 Lenape. Other matchups are No. 12 Millville at No. 5 Cherokee; No. 14 Vineland at No. 3 Kingsway Regional; No. 10 Bridgeton at No. 7 Washington Township; and No. 15 ACIT at No. 2 Clearview Regional.

Group F consists of Non-Public schools. St. Augustine Prep earned the top seed and will face the winner of No. 8 Holy Spirit and No. 9 Gloucester Catholic. Wildwood Catholic, ranked seventh, will face No. 2 Paul VI in the quarterfinals.