Postseason brackets set for boys, girls soccer

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Thursday released the playoff brackets for girls and boys soccer.
Like the regular season, the brackets are composed of teams in close proximity to one another to limit travel as much as possible.
Girls soccer
The South East A bracket consists of Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference teams, and the first round will begin Nov. 18.
Top-seeded Middle Township will play the winner of eighth-seeded Lower Cape May Regional and ninth-seeded Wildwood, who will face one another in a play-in match for the final seed Nov. 16. Fourth-seeded Cedar Creek will host fifth-seeded Wildwood Catholic; third-seeded Holy Spirit will host sixth-seeded Buena Regional; and second-seeded Oakcrest will host seventh-seeded Cumberland Regional. The final will be played Nov. 22.
In South East B, top-seeded Millville will host the play-in winner of ACIT (9) and Bridgeton (8); Absegami (4) will host Egg Harbor Township (5); Mainland Regional (3) will host Hammonton (6); and Ocean City (2) will host Vineland (7).
Shore Conference teams will compete in the Central East brackets.
Ninth-seeded Barnegat will face eighth-seeded Manasquan in the Central East B opening round Nov. 16. Pinelands (11) will travel to Gov. Livingston (6). In Central East C, top-seeded Lacey will host the play-in winner of Freehold (8) and Neptune (9). Southern Regional, the eighth seed in Central East F, will be playing in to earn the the final spot.
Boys soccer
In South West A, No. 8 Wildwood will face No. 9 Audubon on Nov. 14. In South West B, No. 8 Buena Regional will play No. 8 Riverside.
Oakcrest earned the top seed in South West C and will face the winner of No. 9 Middle Township and No. 8 Lower Cape May Regional, who play Nov. 14. Also in Group C, No. 12 Pleasantville will play No. 5 Delran, and No. 14 Cedar Creek will face No. 3 Haddonfield.
In South West D, No. 9 Hammonton will face No. 8 Cherry Hill West; No. 4 Mainland Regional will host No. 13 Highland Regional; No. 3 Ocean City will host No. 14 Burlington Township; No. 10 Cumberland Regional will play No. 7 GCIT; and No. 15 Absegami will head to No. 2 Moorestown.
Egg Harbor Township, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, earned the No. 4 seed in Group E and will host No. 13 Lenape. Other matchups are No. 12 Millville at No. 5 Cherokee; No. 14 Vineland at No. 3 Kingsway Regional; No. 10 Bridgeton at No. 7 Washington Township; and No. 15 ACIT at No. 2 Clearview Regional.
Group F consists of Non-Public schools. St. Augustine Prep earned the top seed and will face the winner of No. 8 Holy Spirit and No. 9 Gloucester Catholic. Wildwood Catholic, ranked seventh, will face No. 2 Paul VI in the quarterfinals.
The Central brackets are as follows:
Central East B: (13) Barnegat at (4) Point Pleasant Beach.
Central East D: (14) Central at (3) Lacey Township; (10) Neptune/(7) Ocean Township at (2) Pinelands.
