Chris Wright hoped to attend an historically Black college or university, and with what he put on film last football season and his academic achievements, it was just a matter of finding the right fit.

He found it at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Pleasantville senior earned a full-scholarship, a combination of athletic and academic, to attend one of the first HBCUs in the country.

"The head coach (Maurice Flowers) had called me and told me he had looked over my film and wanted me there," the 5-10, 256-pound interior defensive lineman said Sunday afternoon. "I fell in love with the campus. I like the defense they run. I liked all the players I met."

The university's academic offerings also appealed to Wright, who has a 5.0 GPA, is 13th in his class and will receive an Atlantic Cape Community College degree May 18 to go along with the high school diploma he'll get next month. He leaves for Charlotte on June 24.

"I want to major in political science. I want to go to law school and get a law degree," the 18-year-old Ventnor resident said.

No mystery why the Golden Bulls were interested in him either. Last season, he made 72 tackles, including 16 for losses, forced two fumbles and had eight sacks. He helped the Greyhounds go 7-3 in their first season under coach Malachi Timberlake and was named a first-team Press All-Star.

The Golden Bulls are an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

"It's definitely a blessing just to see Chris take the next step forward. It's a great fit. They play in a great conference down in North Carolina," Timberlake said. "For him to have the opportunity to go to school for free, you can't ask for anything more. ... I think it is a spot where he can be comfortable at and maximize his potential.

Timberlake said if Wright was 3 inches taller, he would have wound up playing for a major D-I football program.

"I was always said he was one of the most explosive D-lineman not only in South Jersey but in the whole state," Timberlake said. "He's a kid that listens, that takes constructive criticism and applies it well. I think the sky's the limit for him. He's one of my favorite kids I've ever coached.

"He's like a big teddy bear," Timberlake added. "A sleeping giant as well. He doesn't say much. If you needed to speak to him, you wouldn't even know he's a dominant, ferocious football player."

Flowers, who grew up in Charlotte and is a J.C. Smith graduate, became the Golden Bulls coach in January 2022. They went 2-7 (2-6 CIAA) last fall, but Wright sees good things ahead for the program.

"When I met him, he was very welcoming," Wright said. "He was very helpful when it came to me trying to apply to the school so I can get in there on time. ... I want to help them get to the championship, playoff contender level."

Wright also considered Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania. "I wasn't sure if I wanted to go down that far" to North Carolina, he siad. "It was a good decision. I'm glad I made it."

Wright said Larry Kennedy Jr., an NFL key accounts manager/elite player liaison for Riddell, maker of football equipment, also helped him in decision-making process. Wright visited the university in late March.

"I fell in love with the campus. I like the defense they run. I liked all the players I met," Wright said.

And the appeal of a full scholarship was a big factor. He said his mother, Chrissy Bishop, was "really happy" when he made his decision. The Greyhounds held a signing ceremony for him last month, and it was well attended by his family, teammates, coaches and friends.

"My ultimate goal was to make sure she didn't have to pay for anything when I went off to school," Wright said.