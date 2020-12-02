Pleasantville grad Toure used redshirt year to grow both mentally and physically

When Mohamed Toure redshirted last season as a freshman and only competed in two games, the Rutgers University linebacker sat back and watched how the collegiate level operated.

“It gave me time to actually think and develop my body, get better and grow physically and mentally,” said the 2019 Pleasantville High School graduate Wednesday.

That paid off this season in which Toure has 11 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception after six games.

The interception, the first of his career, came at a crucial point in Saturday’s 37-30 win over Purdue.

The 6-foot-1, 221-pound redshirt freshman linebacker is not satisfied and wants to improve on every aspect of his game.

“I feel like I’m growing a lot, but I still have a lot of things to grow at,” said Toure, who only had three tackles last season. “Pass rushing, I’m still doing that. Coach (Greg Schiano) is still helping me learn the game. Just learning more and more about the game of football.”

When asked about the new coaching staff this season, Toure feels that he has been used better in the system. Toure said he worked really hard in the offseason and the coaches, including linebackers coach Bob Fraser, have been working with him daily.