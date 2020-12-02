Pleasantville grad Toure used redshirt year to grow both mentally and physically

When Mohamed Toure redshirted last season as a freshman and only competed in two games, the Rutgers University linebacker sat back and watched how the collegiate level operated.
“It gave me time to actually think and develop my body, get better and grow physically and mentally,” said the 2019 Pleasantville High School graduate Wednesday.
That paid off this season in which Toure has 11 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception after six games.
The interception, the first of his career, came at a crucial point in Saturday’s 37-30 win over Purdue.
The 6-foot-1, 221-pound redshirt freshman linebacker is not satisfied and wants to improve on every aspect of his game.
“I feel like I’m growing a lot, but I still have a lot of things to grow at,” said Toure, who only had three tackles last season. “Pass rushing, I’m still doing that. Coach (Greg Schiano) is still helping me learn the game. Just learning more and more about the game of football.”
When asked about the new coaching staff this season, Toure feels that he has been used better in the system. Toure said he worked really hard in the offseason and the coaches, including linebackers coach Bob Fraser, have been working with him daily.
“Older guys on the team just helping me out, being there for me (and) teaching me things,” Toure said about his development and what else clicked this season besides coaching that allowed him to take the next step.
Toure and the Scarlet Knights (2-4) host Penn State (1-5) at noon Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, Middlesex County.
As Big Ten opponents, Rutgers has not beaten Penn State since joining the conference in 2014.
The two programs had played each other in a nonconference series that stretched annually from 1982-95. The Scarlet Knights have beaten the Nittany Lions only once, a 21-16 win Sept. 24, 1988.
“As far as a rival goes, look, we’re not Penn State’s rival,” Schiano said Monday. “All right, that’s clear. The reason is we haven’t given them a reason to make us their rival. When rivalries develop, it’s because there’s great contests on the field.”
Schiano was a graduate assistant coach at Penn State in 1990 and the defensive backs coach from 1991-95.
“I don’t think you can make a rival,” Schiano said. “I don’t think you can say, ‘Oh, that’s our rival.’ I don’t believe in that. So if we play well enough over a number of years here in the games against Penn State, it would be a natural rival, bordering states, all that.
“But Rutgers has not given a reason yet for us to be Penn State’s rival. That’s up to us.”
Toure, a 2018 Press first-team All-Star, opened the season with two sacks and two forced fumbles in a pass rushing role in Rutgers’ 38-27 victory over Michigan State.
Toure had four tackles against Illinois (a 37-21 loss Oct. 31) and a career-high six tackles against Michigan (a 48-42 loss in triple-overtime Nov. 21).
Toure is the cousin of former Scarlet Knight and current member of the Indianapolis Colts, Kemoko Turay.
“Me and Kemoko talk all the time,” Toure said. “We probably talk, like, once or twice a week. He tells me I’m doing very good and to keep it up. ... He tells me about his stuff and teaches me and just helping me progress.”
