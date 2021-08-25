Pleasantville facing challenging football season

With a little more than two weeks until the first game of the season, Pleasantville High School coach Daryl Doughty was still learning the names of his players.

Doughty, 48, who was approved as an assistant coach for the football team on Aug. 10 and was serving as the interim head coach when he debuted at practice two days later, knows this season is going to be difficult. But he feels his players will be ready to rise to the occasion.

“It’s definitely a rebuilding year with our tough schedule. Some of those teams already have a jump on us,” Doughty said. “Don’t get me wrong. We’re coming to play football. There will be no backing down. My aim this season is to just restore pride back in Pleasantville.”

Pleasantville went 4-3 last season under coach Javier Garcia, which included a season-opening 21-19 victory over Cedar Creek. Doughty steps in for Garcia as head coach.

The Greyhounds open this season Aug. 27 at home vs. Oakcrest, where Doughty previously served as an assistant coach. They play in the West Jersey Football League Memorial Division.