Pleasantville facing challenging football season

With a little more than two weeks until the first game of the season, Pleasantville High School coach Daryl Doughty was still learning the names of his players.
Doughty, 48, who was approved as an assistant coach for the football team on Aug. 10 and was serving as the interim head coach when he debuted at practice two days later, knows this season is going to be difficult. But he feels his players will be ready to rise to the occasion.
“It’s definitely a rebuilding year with our tough schedule. Some of those teams already have a jump on us,” Doughty said. “Don’t get me wrong. We’re coming to play football. There will be no backing down. My aim this season is to just restore pride back in Pleasantville.”
Pleasantville went 4-3 last season under coach Javier Garcia, which included a season-opening 21-19 victory over Cedar Creek. Doughty steps in for Garcia as head coach.
The Greyhounds open this season Aug. 27 at home vs. Oakcrest, where Doughty previously served as an assistant coach. They play in the West Jersey Football League Memorial Division.
Every new coach hopes for a long offseason to get to know their players and establish a foundation ahead of the upcoming season. That’s why Doughty spent his first day just observing his players. He likes what he sees, saying his team is full of athletes.
A few of those athletes who will contribute on offense are Samir Miller, who will compete for the starting quarterback job but can also play slot wide receiver. He will be competing with Adonis Diaz, who Doughty said will likely be the starting QB.
Xander Roberts-Bogin is expected to be one of the Greyhounds’ top receiving options.
But Doughty believes the Greyhounds’ strength will be on the offensive line, and that’s despite losing last year’s starting center via transfer. Two of the top returning linemen are Armani Johns, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound junior, and Christian Wright, a 5-9, 255-pounder.
“I saw cohesiveness,” Doughty said when he observed the offensive linemen run through drills. “They all work together as a unit. ... We have the athletes, but the offensive line is going to be the key.”
Miller and Roberts-Bogin will be starting defensive backs on the other side of the ball, and will be joined by senior Xavier Cruz and junior Semaj Williams.
Johns and Wright will play on the defensive line. Also on the line will be senior tackle Justin Barias.
Junior Kwalil Shepperson will start at middle linebacker. Sophomore Ah’Shod Hill is another linebacker.
Doughty is the fourth coach for Pleasantville in three seasons.
“Every day is gonna be a challenge,” Doughty said. “But the kids seem more focused and ready for the challenge, and they’ve been upbeat and ready to go. At the end of the day, all these kids wanna do is play football.”
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
