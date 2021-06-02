Pitchers' need for speed continues to grow in South Jersey

Ocean City High School baseball coach Andrew Bristol started as an assistant in 1997.
A lot can happen to a program over two decades.
And one major change is on the mound.
High school pitchers everywhere are throwing harder than ever before over the past decade. Pitchers are bigger, stronger and pitching with better delivery and velocity, pitchers and coaches agree.
Bristol noted when he started, the Red Raiders were “lucky to have a kid in the mid-80s (mph).”
LT Struble has gone from the New York Mets’ Low-A affiliate to their Triple-A team in less t…
Now, some high school pitchers are reaching speeds of 90-92 mph, and in some cases even faster, including Mainland Regional standout Chase Petty, who tops out at 98-100 mph.
“For the past decade, you start to see a lot more kids go to college and pitch on the college level, and that kind of sparked everybody at a young age to say, ‘I want to be a pitcher,’” Bristol said. “We have a lot of kids in this area who specialize in pitching at a young age, and continue to hone that craft, and by the time they get to the high school level, they’ve already pitched in big games and already have done a lot of things to become good pitchers.”
More intense weight training and conditioning plays a big part in this trend, Bristol said. Pitchers are able to measure results, such as velocity, by using tools that were unavailable in the past and work to meet new goals.
There are also development centers that train these young arms, such as the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. BPC co-owner Mike Adams, who graduated from Holy Spirit in 2011, did not have that kind of facility or strength training growing up.
He also did not always have radar guns accessible like now.
Understanding biochemistry, learning proper mechanics, knowing how the body works and adding strength are just some of the reasons high school pitchers are throwing harder and faster, Adams said. These are some of the things emphasized at BPC and similar places.
“Now, obviously, kids can do those things all year round when they are not playing,” said Adams, who noted playing basketball or football is how his class prepared for high school baseball season. “And that really helps their development.”
When Adams was at Holy Spirit, he said there were about five NCAA Division I pitchers in the entire Cape-Atlantic League, including himself, pitching at Wagner College.
Now, most CAL teams have multiple D-I commits.
Holy Spirit seniors David Hagaman (West Virginia University) and Jayden Shertel (University of Maryland, Baltimore County), St. Augustine senior Jackson Vanesko (Bryant University) and junior Ryan Weingartner (Purdue University), Egg Harbor Township senior Frank Wright (Wagner College) and Petty (University of Florida, 2021 MLB Draft prospect) are just some examples of fast, talented pitchers in the area.
“Just the knowledge that’s out there now, they used to think that velocity could be developed. They really didn’t know what to have pitchers do early on,” Adams said. “I think in the last couple years with all the studies and all the technology that has come out, there is a really good way to help guys throw harder and command the ball better.”
Ocean City has four pitchers committed to Division I programs — Matt Nunan (Boston College), Gannon Brady (Fordham University), Tom Finnegan (Vanderbilt University) and Duke McCarron (University of Maryland).
Nunan and Brady, both seniors, topped out throwing around 80 mph as freshmen. Both can now reach 90 mph.
“There are a lot more programs now and specific weight training. There is a lot more technology and data to back up what increases velocity,” said Brady, who trains with Nunan at BPC. “By going to Baseball Performance Center, I follow their lead. I saw a big increase once I started training with them.”
Nunan agreed development centers such as BPC are beneficial. And the technology in the sport now, such as the radar gun, video footage to see firsthand areas that need improvement and computer systems that measure velocity and speed, are just as instrumental in development.
“You see it everywhere, really. Like in the MLB, everyone is starting to throw harder,” Nunan said. “If you want to stay in the game, you have to start throwing harder.”
One big concern about high school pitchers throwing so fast is injury, or throwing out their arms, requiring Tommy John surgery, or ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction. Tommy John surgery repairs the ligament in the elbow, which can be damaged from throwing improperly or too hard.
More than 25% of MLB pitchers in 2018 had Tommy John surgery at some point, baseball writer and historian Bill James wrote in his 2018 Handbook. Athletes between the ages of 15-19 account for 56.8% of all Tommy John surgeries, according to a 2015 study in the American Journal of Sports Medicine.
Adams, BPC co-owner Ed Charlton and head of physical therapy/pitching guide Ryan Buccafurni are extremely careful when it comes to that. They design mechanics for each pitcher so their body is in sequence. Buccafurni gives each pitcher at the facility a unique training plan, especially in the offseason, to prevent injuries.
It’s all about throwing efficiently to stay healthy and have longevity, Adams said.
“People think injuries are an epidemic around here. Injures are an epidemic everywhere,” Adams said. “Obviously, it’s a risk when you throw a ball overhead. Your job as a player and a pitcher is to check every box that you can to minimize risk.”
Nunan tries not to think about injuries and just goes out on the mound.
“Obviously, you know to be careful and not throw too much,” Nunan said.
Bristol noted that with baseball training facilities such as BPC, injuries are taken very seriously and conditioning is improved every year. Ocean City pitching coach Chris Banks has a program to keep their arms safe, as well.
But could pitchers continue to get faster?
“I think once something starts, it goes in a direction where you start to get better pitchers,” Bristol said.
Adams pitches for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the Phillies’ High-A minor league affiliate. He was noticed by MLB scouts by throwing hard in a pro baseball showcase in January at Maplezone Sports Institute in Philadelphia. Adams topped 98 mph at the showcase. Much of his increase in velocity had to do with helping train others at BPC, which aided his own development.
He said the question of whether pitchers will continue to get faster extends to the majors.
“I don’t know really what way the trend is going to go. I would assume everyone is going to throw harder,” Adams said. “But it comes to a point where, like, is everyone going to start throwing 105? I’m really not sure. That’s going to be a great question. But I think with how the game is going and how guys can design pitches … it’s going to be interesting to see which way the game goes.”
Brady also doesn’t know when the recent trend will stop but is excited to see where it goes.
“The human body eventually has to have a limit,” he said. “I don’t think people can throw 110 mph. I guess we will see in the next 10-20 years what the cap is as it keeps increasing. People will definitely be pushing the envelope, so we will see. But I’m not sure.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.