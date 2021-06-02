Pitchers' need for speed continues to grow in South Jersey

“Obviously, you know to be careful and not throw too much,” Nunan said.

Bristol noted that with baseball training facilities such as BPC, injuries are taken very seriously and conditioning is improved every year. Ocean City pitching coach Chris Banks has a program to keep their arms safe, as well.

But could pitchers continue to get faster?

“I think once something starts, it goes in a direction where you start to get better pitchers,” Bristol said.

Adams pitches for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the Phillies’ High-A minor league affiliate. He was noticed by MLB scouts by throwing hard in a pro baseball showcase in January at Maplezone Sports Institute in Philadelphia. Adams topped 98 mph at the showcase. Much of his increase in velocity had to do with helping train others at BPC, which aided his own development.

He said the question of whether pitchers will continue to get faster extends to the majors.