The Pinelands Regional softball team went 1-1 at the Battle of the Conferences tournament at Overbrook High School on Sunday.

Pinelands opened tournament play with a 5-4 win over Gloucester before falling 10-9 to Lenape in the semifinals. Lenape lost to Clayton in the final.

In the win over Gloucester (4-3), Elianna Meola pitched a complete game, striking out three in seven innings. Meola added a singe, a double, a run and three RBIs. Audrey Fuscellaro went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

In the Wildcats' (4-4) loss to Lenape (7-4), Meola went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs. She also pitched four innings in the loss. Hannah Theuret went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

GCIT 11, Millville 1: Aubrey Miller struck out five in six innings for GCIT (5-3). Cailin Via went 3 for 4 with two runs.

Millville's (4-5) Cecely Dominguez had two hits. Sadie Drozdowski singled and drove in a run, and Aliza Langlois added a hit and a run.