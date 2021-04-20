PInelands girls win S.J. Group II volleyball title

The Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball team topped visiting Jackson Liberty 2-0 Tuesday to win the South Jersey Group II championship.

The Wildcats won with sets of 25-18 and 25-19.

The South Jersey title was the first for the program. Pinelands, the No. 5 seed, finished the season 10-3. Sixth-seeded Jackson Liberty finished at 8-4.

“It feels phenomenal to win it,” Pinelands coach Kathy Bennett said. “This was the first year that they divided (Group II) into four statewide sections. We started out well this year, but then a couple girls got COVID, so we shut down for a couple weeks. We lost a couple players because their parents didn’t want them to return. We were duct-taping through the whole season as it went along. But in the four matches of the tournament, we played our best volleyball.”

Pinelands beat 12th- seeded Middle Township 2-0 in the first round, No. 4 Sterling 2-0 in the quarterfinals and eighth-seeded Barnegat in the semifinals.