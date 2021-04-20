PInelands girls win S.J. Group II volleyball title

The Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball team topped visiting Jackson Liberty 2-0 Tuesday to win the South Jersey Group II championship.
The Wildcats won with sets of 25-18 and 25-19.
The South Jersey title was the first for the program. Pinelands, the No. 5 seed, finished the season 10-3. Sixth-seeded Jackson Liberty finished at 8-4.
“It feels phenomenal to win it,” Pinelands coach Kathy Bennett said. “This was the first year that they divided (Group II) into four statewide sections. We started out well this year, but then a couple girls got COVID, so we shut down for a couple weeks. We lost a couple players because their parents didn’t want them to return. We were duct-taping through the whole season as it went along. But in the four matches of the tournament, we played our best volleyball.”
Pinelands beat 12th- seeded Middle Township 2-0 in the first round, No. 4 Sterling 2-0 in the quarterfinals and eighth-seeded Barnegat in the semifinals.
Ciara Rheiner led the Wildcats on Tuesday with nine kills and had five digs. Olivia Anderson contributed eight kills, two blocks, three digs and four service points. Carly Brunke led with 15 digs, and Morgan Muller added three digs, seven service points and four aces. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had seven assists, 11 service points and four aces. Bailey Lawrence had six digs, and Abigale Wood had six digs, four service points and two aces.
“Today in the first set, we applied the pressure and had a good lead and then closed it,” Bennett said. “Jackson Liberty rejuvenated in the second set, and it was close at about 18 or 19. Then we went on a service run and had some good swings. Our defense played well. Carly Brunke was a phenomenal defender today with 15 digs. We closed it out. Morgan Muller went on a service run and got Jackson Liberty back on their heels a little.
“The season seemed so short, five weeks. It went by very quick, but it was worth the struggle.”
