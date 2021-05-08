Pinelands competing in Shore Conference's inaugural girls flag football league

Davis plays basketball at Pinelands.

“I really like it,” said Minarik, 15, of Little Egg Harbor. “I feel like everyone stereotypes boys playing it, but I honestly think girls can play it, too. It is so amazing that we got this opportunity to play. I hope in the future more schools can do it, too."

The freshman quarterback used to play coed flag football at South Jersey NFL. But having a league for just girls is special, and she was amazed how many girls joined the team in the first year.

“It is so cool that we were given such a great opportunity and to see how far this program can go,” said Poling, 16, of Tuckerton. "I’m thankful we were given the chance to do it. It’s really exciting to finally have it at our school."

Davis, a junior wide receiver and safety, played with her brothers and their male friends. The opportunity for females to play a male-dominated sports is "a really big deal," she said.

“It's really fun. I really like it a lot," said Davis, 17, of Little Egg Harbor. "I’ve been wanting to play football for awhile. They just never had a league. Now, that they finally have a girls team, I think it's really great."