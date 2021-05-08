Pinelands competing in Shore Conference's inaugural girls flag football league

Molly Quigley-Sanborn is busy these days.
The sophomore competes in four sports this spring, loving every minute. But the most unique sport just started this month.
The Shore Conference kicked off its inaugural girls flag football league last week, an eight-team field that features Pinelands Regional High School, the only participant from Ocean County.
The structure is 7-on-7, with games being played on half fields. Each team starts at the 40-yard line and gets four plays to achieve a 15-yard first down. After two first downs, the offense must score or it's a turnover on downs. The defense can rush after four seconds and, if they do, the quarterback can run.
Pinelands played its first game Tuesday, a 23-8 loss to Shore Regional. The Wildcats will host Mater Dei at 6:30 p.m. Thursday
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Quigley-Sanborn, who is also competing in her track and field season for Pinelands as well as her club volleyball team and taekwondo. "I feel like it’s kind of opening a door for girls to play a sport that has been told that we can’t play for such a long time. Now, it’s just showing that we can do it and have skill in the sport, as well.
"It’s such a great feeling to be a part of it," the 16-year-old added.
Middletown South coach and league president Steve Antonucci spearheaded the formation of the club. He contacted the New York Giants, which was an integral move as they donated $64,000 to the Shore Conference in support of the league. Nike, a corporate partner of the Giants, also donated uniforms to each team.
Antonucci, who also coaches Middletown’s football team in the fall, won the Giants' Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Year Award in 2015.
“I am truly excited about this,” said Antonucci, noting some colleges are even starting girls football leagues. “This is a huge opportunity for all the female athletes who are in the high school level right now to be able to play a game that no one thought they could."
Antonucci has been the physical education teacher at Middletown for 27 years, always having females him if they could play football. He recently did research and saw similar girls leagues in other states. He said the league is very sustainable and "it'll will be around for a long time. The future is bright."
“I think there is a tremendous amount of excitement,” said Antonucci, praising the generosity of the Giants and Nike. "It is awesome. It is refreshing. It has been a blast for me. I know the girls are enjoying it."
Kayla Davis, Samantha Poling and Emily Minarik are also key members of the Wildcats. But all three also play other sports. Quigley-Sanborn, Poling and Minarik led the Wildcats volleyball team to a South Jersey Group II title last month. As the season was ending, they had to rush to flag football practice, too. All three are also currently playing club football.
Davis plays basketball at Pinelands.
“I really like it,” said Minarik, 15, of Little Egg Harbor. “I feel like everyone stereotypes boys playing it, but I honestly think girls can play it, too. It is so amazing that we got this opportunity to play. I hope in the future more schools can do it, too."
The freshman quarterback used to play coed flag football at South Jersey NFL. But having a league for just girls is special, and she was amazed how many girls joined the team in the first year.
“It is so cool that we were given such a great opportunity and to see how far this program can go,” said Poling, 16, of Tuckerton. "I’m thankful we were given the chance to do it. It’s really exciting to finally have it at our school."
Davis, a junior wide receiver and safety, played with her brothers and their male friends. The opportunity for females to play a male-dominated sports is "a really big deal," she said.
“It's really fun. I really like it a lot," said Davis, 17, of Little Egg Harbor. "I’ve been wanting to play football for awhile. They just never had a league. Now, that they finally have a girls team, I think it's really great."
Pinelands coach John Tierney noted that parents from other schools in Ocean County are pushing for a team next season after seeing the product and intensity on the field, which he said matches any team he has ever been a part of or coached. He played Division I football at Towson University in Maryland and has coached for 22 years.
“It is just awesome,” Tierney said. “Just to watch the girls to where we started out in early April to where we are now and see the progress we are making, it is just great. To see them come together as a team is even better."
The Shore Conference held a clinic for the league April 11. Jen Welter, who became the first female coach in NFL history when she was an assistant for the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, was a guest. Welter is very supportive of the league, Tierney said, and followed Pinelands’ players on Instagram, sending messages and wishing them luck.
Holmdel, Matawan and Middletown North are the other schools participating.
“The girls are so pumped up. The level of enthusiasm and the level of want is phenomenal,” Tierney said. “It is such a cool league. It’s so hard to explain until people come out and see it. The bigger it gets, the better it’ll be. It’ll just keep growing and growing.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
