The Pinelands Regional High School boys volleyball team beat previously unbeaten Manchester Township 2-0 on Thursday. The visiting Wildcats (9-1) won with scores of 25-23 and 25-18.

Brogan Duelly had 13 kills and two digs for Pinelands, and Dan Brunke led with 26 assists. Ethan Woods added six kills and three digs, and Matt Davis had five kills and four digs. Rory McCorry contributed seven digs and six service points.

Jan Tracz led Manchester (7-1) with 11 kills and Landon Hinton had 20 assists. Evan Weiner added 10 kills and three blocks.

Lacey Township 2, Donovan Catholic 0: The host Lions (5-6) won with set scores of 25-23 and 25-18. Joe Arevalo had seven kills and two digs for Lacey and Jack Engel added four kills, five service points and three ace. Brady Noon contributed 14 digs, seven service points and two aces, and David Alvarez had six digs, 12 assists, six service points and two aces. Paul Introna added seven assists, and Mason Mozal had nine digs.

For Donovan Catholic (0-8), Nicholas Deppen led with six kills and had eight digs and six service points. Joel Rodriguez added seven digs, 14 assists and two aces, and Matthew Ryan had 12 digs.

Southern Regional 2, Toms River North 0: The host Rams improved to 11-1 with scores of 25-12 and 25-8. Lucas Kean had seven kills, three digs and four service points for Southern, and Ethan Brummer added 13 assists, 14 service points, four aces and two digs. Dane Calsyn and Aiden Krinic had six and four kills, respectively, and Landon Davis had eight digs and eight service points. Nick Gatto contributed nine assists and five service points.

For T.R. North (3-6), Matthew Bozicev and Garrett Dusheck each had three kills, and John Graham added five digs.

Absegami 2, Oakcrest 0: The visiting Braves had scores of 25-13 and 25-19 for the win. Chikaodi Wokocha led Absegami (4-3) with eight kills and Nasir Hernandez-Haines added five kills and 14 service points. Xavier Vazquez finished with four digs, 19 assists, nine service points and two aces, and Jake Khuc had nine digs. Dinh Yih contributed six digs and Julian Rivera had two aces. The Falcons fell to 1-4.

Boys tennis

Hammonton 5, Holy Spirit 0

Singles: Michael Brown d. John Kane 6-0, 6-1; Stanley Smith d. Preet Patel 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Puccio, Hammonton d. Jared Ramos 6-1, 6-3

Doubles: Steven Zeng and David Donnelly won by forfeit; Eric Drach and Chase Osborne won by forfeit

Records: Holy Spirit 0-6; Hammonton 4-5

Buena Regional 5, Oakcrest 0

Singles: Jake Harris d. Thomas Pham 6-1, 6-1; Dominic Longona d. Alonso Neri-Canegalli 6-3, 6-3; Stephen Pepper d. Parth Brahmbhatt 6-0, 6-3

Doubles: Matthew Lillia and Joshua Sharpe d. James Edwards and Raynardo Tabana 6-2, 6-2; Gabe Ridolfo and Nick Sanchez Orrego d. Messiah Jackson-Alberich and Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez 6-2, 6-2

Records: Buena 5-1; Oakcrest 1-5

Pinelands Regional 5, Lakewood 0

Singles: Ashish Gainder d. Xavion Moore 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Falduto d. Victor Eligio 6-0, 6-0; Ty Kline d. Freddy Ortiz 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill d. Luis Garcia and Andres Perez 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; Lucas Goodwin and Kai Santa Cruz d. Eli Helwani and Kevin Eligio 6-1, 6-1

Records: Lakewood 3-5; Pinelands 11-2