Pinelands beats Barnegat in S.J. Group II volleyball semifinal

The Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball team beat visiting Barnegat 2-1 Saturday in a South Jersey Group II semifinal match.
The Wildcats won with set scores of 25-12, 21-25 and 25-17.
Pinelands (9-3), the No. 5 seed, will host sixth-seeded Jackson Liberty on Tuesday at a time to be determined for the sectional title. Jackson Liberty beat second-seeded Cinnaminson 2-0 in the other semifinal.
Eighth-seeded Barnegat finished the season 8-2.
Ciara Rheiner led Pinelands with 19 kills and had 11 digs. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had eight digs, 19 assists and 16 service points, and Molly Brunke had 24 digs. Olivia Anderson added 14 digs, Bailey Lawrence had 12 assists and Abigale Wood contributed 12 service points and three aces.
