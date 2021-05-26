Pinelands advances to Group II semis

The Pinelands Regional boys tennis team beat Lacey Township 5-0 on Wednesday in a South Jersey Group II quarterfinal.
Brian Delbury, Josh Kline and Adam Grelek all picked up wins in singles. The pairs of Daniel McCarthy and Michael Staino, and James Cahill and Carter Mathis were victorious in doubles.
Pinelands (18-1), seeded third, will face seventh-seeded Seneca in the semifinals Friday. Lacey fell to 8-8.
Singles: Brian Delbury d. Owen Tracey 6-2, 6-0; Josh Kline d. Jack McKee 6-0, 6-1; Adam Grelek d. Brian Kuczko 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Michael Staino d. Jack Costa-Dylan O'Rourke 6-1, 6-1; James Cahill-Carter Mathis d. TJ Cooke-Michael Cooper 6-1, 6-2.
Records: Lacey 8-8, Pinelands 18-1.
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
(1) Mainland Reg. 5, (8) Toms River East 0
Singles: Daniel Wise d. Chris Yrad 6-0, 6-0; Michael Walton d. Taylor Cleven 6-2, 6-1; Alex Wise d. Gavin Molas 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia d. Frank Murphy-Jacob Chong 6-0, 6-1; Joe Dib-Evan Himmelstein d. Liam Healy, N/A 6-0, 6-0.
Records: TR East 8-8, Mainland 14-0.
Note: Mainland will face No. 5 Shawnee in the semifinals Friday.
(3) Ocean City 5, (6) Highland Reg. 0
Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Travis Cina 6-0, 6-1; Kraig Redmond d. Thomas Bowen 6-0, 6-2; Jackson Barnes d. Connor Evangeliso 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Max Fisher-Sawyer Lomax d. Jeffrey Greiner-Todd Mahler 6-2, 6-3; Luke Wagner-Evan Cho d. Derek Hagan-Michael DiCamillo 6-0, 6-0.
Record: Highland 9-9, OC 15-3.
Note: Ocean City will face the winner of No. 2 Moorestown and No. 7 Absegami on Friday.
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
(4) Eastern Reg. 4, (5) Millville 1
Singles: Mike Glowacki E d. Jacob Lewis 6-2, 6-0; Andrew Crain M d. Sohum Sapra 6-1, 6-0; third singles N/A.
Doubles: Jonah Schoeffler-Chase Lenhar E d. Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy 6-2, 6-0; Greg Finberg-Joseph Loverdi E d. Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift 6-2, 6-2.
Records: Millville 15-4, Eastern 10-1.
S.J. Non-Public quarterfinals
(4) Christian Brothers Acad. 3.5, (5) St. Augustine Prep 1.5
Singles: Jaden Vigneri CBA d. Vince Coiro 6-1, 6-0; Francesco Centro CBA d. Tanner Roth 6-1, 6-1; Vincent Polistina SA d. William Hines 6-4, 4-1.
Doubles: Andrew Heddon-Christopher Tsimbinos CBA tied with Matthew Adams-Cameron Compare 6-2, 2-1; Mark Hines-Jacob Plage CBA d. Santino Casale-Nathaniel Paradela 6-0, 6-0
Records: St. Aug. 11-4, CBA 14-6.
