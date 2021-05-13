Pilgrim's Jordan Tavarez throws no-hitter

Pilgrim Academy’s Jordan Tavarez pitched a no-hitter as the Pioneers’ softball team beat Calvary Academy 13-1 on Thursday.
Emily Brittin hit her first career grand slam, and Cheyne Steinman went 2 for 2 with a double, a triple and four RBIs. Pilgrim scored six runs in the fourth inning, and Abby McIntyre, Olivia Conforti, Eliana Remlein and Addison Smith each had an RBI in the inning.
From Wednesday
Our Lady of Mercy 23,
Pleasantville 0
Faith Huscher scored three runs, doubled and tripled for OLMA (9-2). Maggie Douglas finished with three hits, including a homer, had four RBIs and scored three runs. Gabriella Cruz scored three runs.
Elizabeth Patch hit three singles, had three RBIs and scored twice. Gabriella Cruz struck out 10 in four innings.
Pleasantville fell to 0-6.
Clearview Reg. 16,
Cumberland Reg. 6
Katelyn Edminster hit three singles and drove in two runs. Cioni Simmons singled twice. Gianna Trexler had two RBIs. Trexler also pitched a complete game, striking out five. Devon Ellixson hit two homers for Clearview (4-6).
Southern Reg. 3,
Toms River East 2
Leah Morrin hit two doubles and scored a run for undefeated Southern (9-0). Sarah Lally singled twice and had two RBIs. Yacono Laci drove in a run and scored one. Elizabeth Gosse pitched a complete game with four strikeouts.
Morgan Slomkowski and Brooke Knight each singled twice for Toms River East (4-4).
Atlantic City 18,
Absegami 8
Naysha Suarez tripled, singled and scored twice for the Vikings. Grace Dischert scored four runs and drove in two. Rosie Miltenberger finished with three RBIs and a triple.
Miltenberger also went 2 for 2 with a triple, single, 3 RBI’s and runs scored. Cece Marota went 3 for 4 with a double. She also scored three runs, singled twice and had two RBIs. Jenna Mogano had two RBIs, scored two runs and doubled. Cece Marota earned the win.
Tori Smith was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Absegami.
Cedar Creek 13,
Mainland Reg. 2
Cedar Creek (10-3) scored six runs in the third and five runs in the fourth. For Mainland (5-8), Megan Tierney singled twice and scored a run. Haley Daprato had two RBIs. Bella Canesi struck out five in four innings.
ACIT 8,
Wildwood Catholic 6
Samantha Dangler drove in three, scored twice and singled twice for ACIT (6-7).
Sophia Philippou had two RBIs. Lola Sarni singled twice, tripled and scored and scored a run. Maura Furst pitched a complete game, striking out 12. Wildwood Catholic fell to 2-7.
No. 1 St. Joseph 16,
Lower Cape May Reg. 6
Davianna Jimenez doubled twice and had two RBIs for the undefeated Wildcats (19-0). Brianna Bailey homered and scored two runs. Xelynn Conde and Katie Dainton each scored three runs. Dainton added two RBIs. Jimenez pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.
St. Joseph is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
Delaney Brown hit three doubled and scored twice for Lower (2-10). Jenna Ziemba strck out two in 6.1 innings.
Middle Twp. 11,
Cape May Tech 0
Isabella D’Alonzo and Grace Thompson each had two doubled and scored runs for Middle (4-11). D’Alonzo drove in five runs. Thompson had three RBIs. Sarah Hughes scored three runs. Charlotte Selover scored twice. Selover pitched five innings, striking out 12.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.