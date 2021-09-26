'Perfect storm' of transportation issues, personnel shortages and COVID-19 devastating high school sports

Sellers wants other local college students to get involved.

“There has to be a huge push from our office, from athletic directors, from coaches to get more younger people involved in officiating,” Sellers said. “We are about to have a huge amount of officials retire or they are not going to be able to do it anymore. We need younger people to take over. We have to fulfill some of these openings we have now. It will take a concerted effort from the top all the way to the bottom. It will take all of us. The whole state.”

Last year, there were already concerns about lower numbers for football officials, and this year it is even worse after the Atlantic Chapter of New Jersey State Football Officials Association folded this season. More football games are being scheduled on Thursdays, including a recent game between Mainland and Hammonton.

Rockey said she and many officials are doing all they can to make sure the games are played.

“I know as officials we are willing to go anywhere and take as many games as we can,” Rockey said.

Some officials quit because of mistreatment from coaches and parents in the past. Sellers said he had one official quit this month because of abuse.