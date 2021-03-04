Penn Relays canceled for a second straight year

The Penn Relays, a world famous track and field meet held annually at the University of Pennsylvania, has been canceled for a second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local restrictions on large gatherings.
The announcement was made by The University of Pennsylvania Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics on Thursday. The event had been scheduled for April 22-24.
But that’s not the end of the story.
If health conditions on campus and in the city of Philadelphia continue to improve, the Penn Relays plans to host a local collegiate-only track and field meet April 24. That meet would be consistent with the Ivy League Council of Presidents' parameters regarding spring sports competition. The Penn Relays also plans to host a meet for open and professional athletes in the coming months and a scholastic meet this summer.
Top area high school track and field athletes participate in the Penn Relays.
"It is disappointing that we once again have to cancel one of the landmark events of the spring in Philadelphia and in track and field, but collectively we want to ensure the safety of our athletes, campus, community, and spectators," said Dr. M. Grace Calhoun, the director of recreation and intercollegiate athletics at Penn, in a news release. "Our goal on campus has been to safely move through the Ivy athletic activity phases to host competition and we remain hopeful that we will be able to provide some competitive opportunities for as many athletes as possible who have missed out on so much this past year. Splitting the meet into three distinct group of participants provides the greatest opportunity to host safe competition."
The collegiate-only track and field meet would consist of local Division I, II, and III colleges within the Philadelphia region in a one-day event. All teams and participants will have to comply with the COVID-19 campus safety policies and procedures, including adhering to sufficient testing programs, symptom checking, contact tracing, mask wearing and physical distancing except when competing. Only essential meet personnel will be permitted in Franklin Field at Penn and spectators are prohibited.
"We are extremely disappointed to cancel the Penn Relays for a second year," said Dave Johnson, the Frank Dolson Director of the Penn Relays, in the news release. "At the same time, we feel a strong obligation to the local track and field community to provide as much competition as safely possible during the course of the spring and summer."
The open and professional meet will be held prior to U.S. Olympic-qualifying deadlines. The scholastic meet will be held later this summer. More information on both meets will be released at a later date.
Note: Ticket holders who opted to credit their 2020 balance toward 2021 will have the following options:
• Credit the purchase of 2020 Penn Relays tickets toward the 2022 event.
• Make a tax-deductible donation for the total base price of the ticket or a partial amount to the Penn Champions Club, to support the Friends of the Penn Relays or any other Penn Athletics varsity fund.
• Request a refund for the base price of the tickets.
For information, contact the Penn Athletics Ticket Office at (215) 898-6151 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by email at tickets@pobox.upenn.edu.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.