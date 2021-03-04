Penn Relays canceled for a second straight year

If health conditions on campus and in the city of Philadelphia continue to improve, the Penn Relays plans to host a local collegiate-only track and field meet April 24. That meet would be consistent with the Ivy League Council of Presidents' parameters regarding spring sports competition. The Penn Relays also plans to host a meet for open and professional athletes in the coming months and a scholastic meet this summer.

"It is disappointing that we once again have to cancel one of the landmark events of the spring in Philadelphia and in track and field, but collectively we want to ensure the safety of our athletes, campus, community, and spectators," said Dr. M. Grace Calhoun, the director of recreation and intercollegiate athletics at Penn, in a news release. "Our goal on campus has been to safely move through the Ivy athletic activity phases to host competition and we remain hopeful that we will be able to provide some competitive opportunities for as many athletes as possible who have missed out on so much this past year. Splitting the meet into three distinct group of participants provides the greatest opportunity to host safe competition."