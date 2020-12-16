Paul Covine named new Barnegat football coach

Barnegat High School didn't have to search very far before picking Paul Covine to be the Bengals' next football head coach.

Covine, the former Barnegat defensive coordinator and a 12th-year coach in the program, was approved by the Barnegat school board on Tuesday night. He replaces Rob Davis, Barnegat's original coach, who stepped down after 15 varsity seasons due to health reasons.

"It feels amazing," said Covine, 34. "It has been a lifelong dream of mine. I want to give credit to Rob and John (Germano, the Barnegat athletic director), who brought me up (coaching) through the program. I've talked to a lot of the players, and they're excited about the future."

Germano thought it was a great idea to hire someone from the school.

"It's a very exciting time for us," Germano said. "Paul has been with us pretty much the whole time. I've studied Shore Conference hirings, and to hire an in-house candidate is a good thing. He knows the Bengal way. I want to thank the school superintendent, Dr. Brian Latwis, and the school board, for approving Paul."

Davis finished with an 82-69 varsity record after going 5-3 this fall. Davis' teams won four Shore Conference division titles and reached one sectional final.