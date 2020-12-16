 Skip to main content
Paul Covine named new Barnegat football coach
Barnegat High School didn't have to search very far before picking Paul Covine to be the Bengals' next football head coach.

Covine, the former Barnegat defensive coordinator and a 12th-year coach in the program, was approved by the Barnegat school board on Tuesday night. He replaces Rob Davis, Barnegat's original coach, who stepped down after 15 varsity seasons due to health reasons.

"It feels amazing," said Covine, 34. "It has been a lifelong dream of mine. I want to give credit to Rob and John (Germano, the Barnegat athletic director), who brought me up (coaching) through the program. I've talked to a lot of the players, and they're excited about the future."

Germano thought it was a great idea to hire someone from the school.

"It's a very exciting time for us," Germano said. "Paul has been with us pretty much the whole time. I've studied Shore Conference hirings, and to hire an in-house candidate is a good thing. He knows the Bengal way. I want to thank the school superintendent, Dr. Brian Latwis, and the school board, for approving Paul."

Davis finished with an 82-69 varsity record after going 5-3 this fall. Davis' teams won four Shore Conference division titles and reached one sectional final.

"We're proud of the program Rob has built," Germano said. "We're very sad that he stepped down because he has given so much to the program. We love him and wish his family the best. Once a Bengal, always a Bengal.

"We wanted the students to know quickly who the new coach is. We believe in continuity, and we want students to know that hard work gets rewarded."

Covine went to Barnegat schools before going to Southern Regional High School, where he played football and baseball. He played those two sports as a freshman at Division III Lebanon Valley College, in Annville, Pennsylvania. He transferred to Coastal Carolina University, in Conway, South Carolina, where he didn't play varsity sports.

He became a Barnegat middle school assistant coach, then the Barnegat freshman football coach and later the Bengals' linebacker coach. This fall was his third season as the Bengals' defensive coordinator. He teaches physical education, health and driver's education at Barnegat.

Covine said that Friday night football at Barnegat is special.

"Rob Davis created a unique family and community atmosphere," Covine said. "Barnegat is a big football town. The other thing that's unique is that we have a brand new facility and a new turf field.

"We'll graduate 18 seniors, but we have a lot of pieces coming back, and it's exciting. They'll all get in the weight room and get bigger, faster and stronger."

Germano was impressed by Covine long before he joined the Barnegat coaching staff.

"I coached Paul when he was in the eighth grade in basketball and baseball, and I made him a captain in both," Germano said. "I saw his leadership.​ It makes me proud to see a young student with great potential reach that potential."

