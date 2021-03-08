Paul Baruffi steps down after long, successful run as Ocean City girls basketball coach

Baruffi took over the Red Raiders in 2001-02. He has coached some of the top players in CAL history, including Nancy White, Kelly Brady, Julia Duggan and Grace Sacco.

“People tell you how quickly it goes, but you don’t believe it until it happens to you,” Baruffi said. “I just had special groups of kids come through in waves. That one real standout player with a tough group of gritty athletes around her that believed in what we’re doing and believed in the team concept.”

Baruffi said the program’s most significant win came in 2009 when the Red Raiders beat national power Christ the King of New York 55-52 in a Prime Events Girls Shootout game at Holy Spirit.

“That’s when the program turned a corner,” Baruffi said. “It was a springboard into the kids believing they could really on any given night with anybody.”

Ocean City would go on from that victory to win the state Group III in 2013. The Red Raiders advanced to last season’s state final, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ocean City finished its 2021 season with a 6-5 record after beating Egg Harbor Township 57-27 Saturday.

Baruffi said he first contemplated stepping down at the end of last season but decided to return in part because of the complications caused by the pandemic.