Paul Baruffi steps down after long, successful run as Ocean City girls basketball coach

On Sunday afternoon, Paul Baruffi reread the scrapbooks from the Ocean City High School high school girls basketball teams he’s coached.
Baruffi wanted to remember the past because he knew the announcement he was going to make Monday.
Baruffi told the Red Raiders on Monday he’s stepping down as coach. Baruffi, 56, finished with a 429-129 record in 20 seasons. He led Ocean City to six Cape-Atlantic League championships, three CAL Tournament titles, eight South Jersey Group III championships and one state Group III title.
“I don’t want to do something where I’m not giving 100%,” Baruffi said Monday. “I felt like I kind of reached that point. The players on my team deserve someone who’s going to do that.”
Baruffi’s teams were known for their tenacious defense, toughness and disciplined offensive approach. Baruffi was intense on the sideline, coaching every possession as if the score was tied and the final seconds were ticking off the clock.
“Paul is someone I have learned a great deal from,” Middle Township girls coach John Leahy said. “I always felt if something worked for Ocean City, then perhaps we should do it as well. I really tried to model our program after their’s. The culture, the competitiveness, the strength of schedule. A lot of that came from what I learned from Paul.”
Baruffi took over the Red Raiders in 2001-02. He has coached some of the top players in CAL history, including Nancy White, Kelly Brady, Julia Duggan and Grace Sacco.
“People tell you how quickly it goes, but you don’t believe it until it happens to you,” Baruffi said. “I just had special groups of kids come through in waves. That one real standout player with a tough group of gritty athletes around her that believed in what we’re doing and believed in the team concept.”
Baruffi said the program’s most significant win came in 2009 when the Red Raiders beat national power Christ the King of New York 55-52 in a Prime Events Girls Shootout game at Holy Spirit.
“That’s when the program turned a corner,” Baruffi said. “It was a springboard into the kids believing they could really on any given night with anybody.”
Ocean City would go on from that victory to win the state Group III in 2013. The Red Raiders advanced to last season’s state final, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ocean City finished its 2021 season with a 6-5 record after beating Egg Harbor Township 57-27 Saturday.
Baruffi said he first contemplated stepping down at the end of last season but decided to return in part because of the complications caused by the pandemic.
“I didn’t want to leave that in the hands of somebody else,” Baruffi said. “I didn’t think it would be fair. No matter what the season turned out to be, there would be issues. But as the year went on — and I don’t think it would have been any different in a normal season –- I found myself not as focused as I would normally be.”
Baruffi plans to continue as special education teacher at Ocean City. He did not close the door on a future return to coaching in some capacity.
“I’m not ruling out that I would come back and coach as an assistant somewhere,” he said. “I don’t want that responsibility as a head coach.”
