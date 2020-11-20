Patrick Smith's 2 TDs and stout Spartans defense enough to beat Lenape

ABSECON — Defensive back C.J. Egrie and the rest of the Holy Spirit High School football seniors didn’t know what to think this summer.
They weren’t sure if they would have a season because of COVID-19.
“We knew if we had a season, we had to make the most of it,” Egrie said. “We thought we were going to get our season canceled halfway through because of all the schools that were closing down. We got lucky, and we made it happen.”
The Spartans certainly did.
Patrick Smith rushed 34 times for 220 yards and two touchdowns as Spirit claimed the mythical South Jersey championship with a 21-7 win over Lenape in the West Jersey Football League Pod A final Friday night.
“We had an opportunity to prove it on the field,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said, “and our kids came out and played great.”
Spirit controlled the game with Smith’s running and its speedy defense. The Spartans held Lenape to negative-28 rushing yards.
Sophomore defensive back Jahmir Smith had two sacks. Egrie and fellow cornerback Devin Lee each intercepted passes. The Spartans’ defensive front of Andrew Constantino, Jashon Teller and Nicholas Visco consistently pressured Lenape quarterback Brady Long.
Visco, Eric Roman and Constantino sacked Long. Spirit linebackers Michael Francisco and A’Johnnie Rembert made tackles for losses. Markus Lewis blocked a punt.
The dominant performance was nothing new for a Spirit defense that has allowed a touchdown or less in six of seven games this season.
“Confidence and urgency,” Egrie said. “That’s the name of this defense. We’re a brotherhood. We know we can count on each other.”
Friday’s game was one of the most anticipated of this shortened season. The WJFL designed and seeded some four-team pods in lieu of traditional playoffs, which fell victim to the new coronavirus this fall. The goal of the pods was to match the best teams against each other and come up with a true South Jersey champion.
Spirit (7-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Lenape (5-1) is ranked No. 2. The game was a collision of worlds that usually don’t meet in the postseason. Lenape is a large public Group V team, and Spirit is a small non-public power.
Two pivotal plays propelled the Spartans.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Patrick Smith, who wowed fans with his ability to run over and past Lenape defenders, gave Spirit the lead for good when he burst up the middle and scored on a 79-yard run with 31 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 7-0.
“I feel as though that play opened up a lot for our offense,” Smith said. “It was a defensive game (early) and to break that opened up our passing game and running game. It brought momentum to our team.”
Spirit dominated from that point but still led only 14-0 as the fourth quarter began. Lenape then threw a scare into the Spartans.
Indians wide receiver Tyler Davis sprinted past Egrie and made a juggling catch for a 65-yard TD to cut Spirit’s lead to 14-7.
On its next possession, Spirit failed to make a first down and had to punt. Lenape had the ball and momentum, but on the Indians’ first offensive play after the punt, Egrie jumped a slant route for an interception that quelled the Lenape rally.
“After letting up the only touchdown of the game, I felt I had a certain responsibility to get that one back,” Egrie said. “I knew the slant was coming. I jumped it. I wish it was (a pick) six, but you can’t always get what you want.”
With Smith a bit hobbled with a sore foot on the bench, Lee took over at running back and helped the Spartans clinch the victory. He ran eight times for 65 yards in the fourth quarter and scored on a 27-yard run with 5:09 left to give the Spirit a 14-point lead.
The Spartans, who will host Atlantic City on Thanksgiving, were all smiles after the game.
The victory felt just as good as any of their past state championship wins.
“This is a situation we didn’t expect to be in,” Smith said. “To be able to go through every obstacle that we’ve been through and to be where we are is a very special moment.”
Lenape 0 0 0 7 — 7
Holy Spirit 7 7 0 7 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
HS — Smith 79 run (Feliciano kick)
SECOND QUARTER
HS — Smith 10 run (Feliciano kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
LEN — Davis 65 pass from Long (Shank kick)
HS — Lee 27 run (Feliciano kick)
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
