Patrick Smith's 2 TDs and stout Spartans defense enough to beat Lenape

Spirit dominated from that point but still led only 14-0 as the fourth quarter began. Lenape then threw a scare into the Spartans.

Indians wide receiver Tyler Davis sprinted past Egrie and made a juggling catch for a 65-yard TD to cut Spirit’s lead to 14-7.

On its next possession, Spirit failed to make a first down and had to punt. Lenape had the ball and momentum, but on the Indians’ first offensive play after the punt, Egrie jumped a slant route for an interception that quelled the Lenape rally.

“After letting up the only touchdown of the game, I felt I had a certain responsibility to get that one back,” Egrie said. “I knew the slant was coming. I jumped it. I wish it was (a pick) six, but you can’t always get what you want.”

With Smith a bit hobbled with a sore foot on the bench, Lee took over at running back and helped the Spartans clinch the victory. He ran eight times for 65 yards in the fourth quarter and scored on a 27-yard run with 5:09 left to give the Spirit a 14-point lead.

The Spartans, who will host Atlantic City on Thanksgiving, were all smiles after the game.

The victory felt just as good as any of their past state championship wins.