Patrick Smith, Holy Spirit to face St. Augustine for 'the Catholic title'

It’s not just the yards that make Smith special. He has the speed and power to score every time he touches the ball no matter where he is on the field. His 11 TD runs have covered an average of 38.5 yards.

“Holy Spirit was always known to run the ball,” Smith said. “The whole offseason I was working and grinding not knowing if we were going to have a season (because of COVID-19). Even it was just one game, I was going to be ready for that one game."

Smith spent his freshman season at St. Augustine and his sophomore year at The Peddie School in Hightstown before transferring to Holy Spirit as a junior. He showed his big-play ability the very first time he touched the ball as a Spartan. Smith returned the opening kickoff of the 2019 season 97 yards for a TD.

“We haven’t had that in a while,” Russo said of Smith's big-play ability. “He puts a ton of pressure on (opposing defenses). Teams have to stack the box, and that opens our passing game. You could being playing great defense for the whole game and all of a sudden, he breaks one or two plays and it’s 14-0. It wears on you.”

Smith originally committed to NCAA Division I Colorado State University, but recently reopened his recruiting after a receiving a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt University last month.