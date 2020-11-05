Patrick Smith, Holy Spirit to face St. Augustine for 'the Catholic title'

Patrick Smith got a head start on his football career.
Defenders have seemingly been chasing the Holy Spirit High School running back ever since.
Smith started hanging around football practices when he was 3 years old because his father, also named Patrick, was an Egg Harbor Township youth coach.
“You’re really supposed to start when you’re 5 years old,” Smith said. “Football is something that ran in the family. Even when I was a baby there’s pictures of me holding a football. When I got a chance to play, it was something special.”
Smith is in the midst of a remarkable season. In just four games, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior has rushed for 1,038 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has twice rushed for more than 300 yards in a game. Holy Spirit (4-0) plays at St. Augustine Prep (3-1) in one of the seasons most anticipated games at 6 p.m. Friday. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine is ranked No. 5.
“Am I surprised by his numbers? Yes,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said of Smith. “By him having a good season? No. Once he gets past the linebackers and into the secondary, there’s no one catching him.”
Just about everyone calls Smith by his nickname, “Cheeks.” His grandmother looked at his then-puffy cheeks and gave him the moniker when he was baby.
It’s not just the yards that make Smith special. He has the speed and power to score every time he touches the ball no matter where he is on the field. His 11 TD runs have covered an average of 38.5 yards.
“Holy Spirit was always known to run the ball,” Smith said. “The whole offseason I was working and grinding not knowing if we were going to have a season (because of COVID-19). Even it was just one game, I was going to be ready for that one game."
Smith spent his freshman season at St. Augustine and his sophomore year at The Peddie School in Hightstown before transferring to Holy Spirit as a junior. He showed his big-play ability the very first time he touched the ball as a Spartan. Smith returned the opening kickoff of the 2019 season 97 yards for a TD.
“We haven’t had that in a while,” Russo said of Smith's big-play ability. “He puts a ton of pressure on (opposing defenses). Teams have to stack the box, and that opens our passing game. You could being playing great defense for the whole game and all of a sudden, he breaks one or two plays and it’s 14-0. It wears on you.”
Smith originally committed to NCAA Division I Colorado State University, but recently reopened his recruiting after a receiving a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt University last month.
Smith and his Spartans teammates will face one of South Jersey’s top defenses in St. Augustine. This game will go a long way toward determining South Jersey’s top team. The winner be the No. 2 seed in a postseason pod that includes top-seeded Cherokee, third-seeded Williamstown and fourth-seeded Lenape. The loser will be the top seed in a four-team pod that includes fourth-seeded Hammonton, No. 3 seed Nottingham and second-seeded Camden.
Apart from the postseason implications, there’s always an intensity every time Atlantic County’s three non-public powers — Holy Spirit, St. Augustine and St. Joseph Academy — play each other. Spirit beat St. Joe 18-6 in the season opener. St. Joe and St. Augustine aren’t scheduled to play this season.
Smith knows plenty of the Hermits from his time at St. Augustine.
“This is a game that’s going to stand out as far as who actually is the best,” Smith said. “It’s a bragging-rights matter. It’s about what team is going to be the best that year. It’s like we’re playing for the Catholic title.”
