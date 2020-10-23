Patrick Smith eclipses 1,000 yards as Holy Spirit moves to 4-0

ABSECON — Patrick Smith is unstoppable.
The senior running back had rushed for over 300 yards and at least three touchdowns in each of his last two games.
His stats were just as phenomenal Friday night.
Smith rushed 27 times for 241 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Holy Spirit High School football team to a 42-20 victory over Pleasantville in a West Jersey Football League Memorial Division game at Ed Byrnes Stadium.
With that performance, Smith has eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season.
The 17-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident entered the game with 797 yards and seven touchdowns. He now has 1,038 yards and 11 rushing scores.
Holy Spirit (4-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
“Just coming into this game, I knew I was close to 1,000 yards,” Smith said. “This whole game, I was focused on getting that.
“I felt very accomplished. In four games, getting 1,000 yards, a lot of players maybe get it in their sixth or seventh (game). But me being able to do that my fourth game, it is overwhelming.”
Holy Spirit coach A.J. Russo smiled when asked about Smith’s achievement.
“It’s just a credit toward the work ethic that young man has,” Russo said. “He is one of the leaders of our team, and he just loves playing football. He enjoys being out here. The offensive line is blocking well for him. Everything is coming together.
“And you add that to the talent that he has, the sky is the limit for him right now.”
Smith had a 7-yard run to open the scoring. But Pleasantville responded on the next drive.
Marlon Leslie had a 1-yard rushing touchdown for the Greyhounds. The sophomore quarterback had runs of 39 and 31 yards on that drive.
But the extra-point attempt failed, and Pleasantville trailed 7-6.
Smith followed with a 54-yard rushing touchdown with 6 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the first quarter to make it 14-6. He added a 5-yard score early in the second to extend the lead to 21-6.
“We never overlook any team,” Smith said. “We knew they were going to come out in a very physical manner. They wanted the game just as much as we did. We knew it was going to be a dog fight, and that’s what it was.”
The Colorado State University commit said his team normally plays better defense, but he was still pleased with the performance.
“Overall we played good,” said Smith, who rushed for a Cape-Atlantic League single-game record 362 yards Oct. 10. “But we could play a lot better.”
With 4:46 remaining in the first half, senior running back Zahir Washington had a 2-yard rush for a touchdown. The Greyhounds’ two-point attempt failed, which made the score 21-12 at halftime.
Shawn McGraw had a 10-yard rushing score early in the fourth quarter, and Leslie ran in the successful two-point attempt to make the score 35-20.
Ka’Shawn Jamison had an interception for Pleasantville (1-3).
“Going into the game, we knew this was going to be a dogfight,” Pleasantville first-year coach Javier Garcia said. “The reality is, we missed certain assignments, and they capitalized. I don’t think we played bad. I think that we fought all the way to the end.
“And (Holy Spirit) is a great team. We knew we had to make plays in order to win this game. Unfortunately, we didn’t get there.”
Garcia said the biggest lesson his team can take from this is overcoming adversity.
“I feel at times we don’t face enough adversity in order to build our character,” he said. “(Friday), they showed me they have character. They fought all the way until the end. I give my hat out to my team. They didn’t give up.”
Despite the final score, Russo said the Greyhounds were not an easy opponent.
“Pleasantville played very well,” he said. “I tip my hat to those guys. Our kids saw Pleasantville came out and played harder than us at first. Our kids came back and decided to turn it up a bit. But credit goes to those Pleasantville guys. They were ready, and they were prepared, and they gave us some trouble.”
Holy Spirit junior quarterback Trevor Cohen connected with Jahmir Smith for a 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter that made it 28-12.
Patrick Smith capped the scoring with a 64-yard that got him over 1,000 yards. His milestone was announced on the speaker after Yadiel Feliciano hit the fifth of his six extra points.
Holy Spirit is off next week before traveling to St. Augustine Prep at 6 p.m. Nov. 6.
“We are still going to be practicing as if it was a game week,” Smith said. “We can’t take anything off, because this week is going to go by fast, and we have to be right back for one of the biggest games of the season. We have to stay focused throughout this week, recover over the weekend and get back to it on Monday.”
Pleasantville;6 6 0 8—20
Holy Spirit;14 7 14 7— 42
FIRST QUARTER
HS— P. Smith 7 run (Feliciano kick)
P— Leslie 1 run (kick failed)
HS— P. Smith 54 (Feliciano kick)
SECOND QUARTER
HS— P. Smith 5 run (Feliciano kick)
P— Washington 2 run (two-point attempt failed)
THIRD QUARTER
HS— J. Smith 32 pass from Cohen (Feliciano kick)
HS— P. Smith 64 run (Feliciano kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
P— McGraw 10 run (Leslie run)
HS— Lee 45 run (Feliciano kick)
RECORDS— Holy Spirit 4-0; Pleasantville 1-3.
102420_spt_hsfootball
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Holy Spirit beats Pleasantville 42-20
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
102420_spt_hsfootball
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.