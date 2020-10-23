Patrick Smith eclipses 1,000 yards as Holy Spirit moves to 4-0

Shawn McGraw had a 10-yard rushing score early in the fourth quarter, and Leslie ran in the successful two-point attempt to make the score 35-20.

Ka’Shawn Jamison had an interception for Pleasantville (1-3).

“Going into the game, we knew this was going to be a dogfight,” Pleasantville first-year coach Javier Garcia said. “The reality is, we missed certain assignments, and they capitalized. I don’t think we played bad. I think that we fought all the way to the end.

“And (Holy Spirit) is a great team. We knew we had to make plays in order to win this game. Unfortunately, we didn’t get there.”

Garcia said the biggest lesson his team can take from this is overcoming adversity.

“I feel at times we don’t face enough adversity in order to build our character,” he said. “(Friday), they showed me they have character. They fought all the way until the end. I give my hat out to my team. They didn’t give up.”

Despite the final score, Russo said the Greyhounds were not an easy opponent.