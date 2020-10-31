Pandemic has exacerbated a local high school football problem: Not enough officials

Each official gets paid about $95 per game, Sellers said. “This is an unprecedented season,” he added, “so we have to fight our way through it.”

Without volunteers, games without officiating crews would result in cancellation or postponement, Sellers said. But, he added athletic directors in the WJFL have been very cooperative.

Mainland Regional Athletic Director Mike Gatley has one of the many programs across the state that already had to adjust its schedule due to the shortage.

The Mustangs had to push their season-opener at home Oct. 3 against Egg Harbor Township from Friday night to Saturday afternoon because of a lack of officials.

“For me, anything I can do to help the situation, I’m going to do,” Gatley said before his football team’s season opener earlier this month.

“I always say to all my coaches, if it’s got something to do with winning, I’m in,” said Gatley, noting that his teams would not have the opportunity to win without officials.