Pandemic has exacerbated a local high school football problem: Not enough officials

When the COVID-19 pandemic increased in New Jersey, many high school football officials opted out due to health and safety concerns, which created a statewide shortage of referees and officiating crews.
Most conferences have to scramble each week or month and find alternate routes, including rescheduling games to Thursday night or Saturday.
And that issue has not gotten any better in the West Jersey Football League, which during a normal season has 30 or more crews of five or six officials.
But this season, there are only about 23 crews, WJFL president Derryk Sellers said. The WJFL has 94 teams with about 47 games each week.
The officials shortage, which is an issue across all high school sports, goes beyond just health concerns from the coronavirus. Issues such as age (most officials are in their 50s or 60s and retired) and mistreatment from fans and coaches also play a role.
Rescheduling some games each week to Thursday nights and Saturdays have helped, Sellers said, because it spreads out the limited crews.
“It’s very difficult,” said Sellers, who is also Lindenwold’s athletic director. “I’m constantly begging schools to change games. I have to call the athletic directors to make sure (games can be moved). I have to email each conference president to let them know we need volunteers (to move their games).”
Each official gets paid about $95 per game, Sellers said. “This is an unprecedented season,” he added, “so we have to fight our way through it.”
Without volunteers, games without officiating crews would result in cancellation or postponement, Sellers said. But, he added athletic directors in the WJFL have been very cooperative.
Mainland Regional Athletic Director Mike Gatley has one of the many programs across the state that already had to adjust its schedule due to the shortage.
The Mustangs had to push their season-opener at home Oct. 3 against Egg Harbor Township from Friday night to Saturday afternoon because of a lack of officials.
“For me, anything I can do to help the situation, I’m going to do,” Gatley said before his football team’s season opener earlier this month.
“I always say to all my coaches, if it’s got something to do with winning, I’m in,” said Gatley, noting that his teams would not have the opportunity to win without officials.
“If we were going to change something and it would hurt our program, then I certainly would have to evaluate that. But moving games to accommodate officials or another school, we all have to work together. That’s really the bottom line. We can’t do this without each other.”
There are five New Jersey State Football Officials Association chapters in the state — the Atlantic, Shore and Ed Myer in South Jersey and North Jersey and Central Jersey.
Over the years, the shortage of officials has been an ongoing problem that continues to get worse with issues like the part-time paycheck and the extensive training program.
“But it’s more difficult this year,” said Scott Campbell, president of the Ed Myer chapter, who noted about 30 officials (or five crews) in his chapter opted out.
“It hasn’t been easy for us. But like anything else, you work your way through it. We have a great group of guys in our association,” said Campbell, who took over as president just this year and has been officiating youth and high school games for 15 years.
Jim Conroy, who has been officiating games for 18 years, primarily with Cape-Atlantic League schools in the Atlantic chapter of the NJFOA, and is now the white hat (lead member of the officiating crew) of his crew, said most officials aren’t doing any additional games amid the shortage.
But officiating crews need to have a more flexible schedule this season, especially when it comes to the uncertainty of start times, Conroy said.
“It’s a challenge,” Conroy said. “But it gives the other (newer) guys a chance to get experience and some grass time.”
The mistreatment of officials is also an issue.
“It’s total chaos between coaches hollering at officials all the time and parents think they can say anything they want,” said Campbell.
What also creates a more challenging situation is that football officials in the state are required to take a two-semester training course before taking the field and some don’t want to put that time in.
“People don’t want to put all that effort in if they are taking a beating all the time. Officiating is a thankless job. There is a definite lack of respect and some guys don’t want to deal with that.”
Sellers echoed that sentiment.
“Some fans have been ridiculous to officials and I don’t think that’s right,” Sellers said. “I think you’re discouraging others. We are becoming so obnoxious toward officials that no one will want to do this in any sport.
“Then what are you going to do?”
Another major issue is the lack of younger officials.
The average age in the Ed Myer chapter is 52, said Campbell, who is 53. Some are even in their late 60s and each year, others retire.
And that’s the way it is across the state.
“It’s a shame,” said Ocean City Athletic Director Geoff Haines. “There are a lot of veteran guys that are fading out. It’s a job that’s underappreciated, so it’s tough to get young guys and new people in. … but there are so many benefits and a great way to give back to the sport.”
Haines officiated intramural games as a student at Hiram College in Ohio and high school football in New Jersey for 27 years.
And Sellers wants other local college students to do the same.
“These guys are not going to be able to ref forever,” Sellers said. “We need younger guys for the future. If we keep going the way we are, the next 5 to 10 years, we may not have officials at all.”
Campbell and Conroy both said being an official and a part of the same crew year after year is something special.
“We are always looking for younger guys that want to learn the technique and the game of football itself,” Conroy said.
“I encourage any young person, if they have a love for the sport and want to be involved, it’s a very rewarding thing,” Campbell said. “And if you do it right, you can move up the chain (to college or the pros).”
