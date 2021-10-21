Paige Noble, Alicia O'Donnell each score 2 to lead Atlantic Christian: Roundup

The Atlantic Christian School girls soccer team beat Calvary Christian Academy 8-1 on Thursday.
Atlantic Christian improved to 9-2-1 with the win.
Paige Noble and Alicia O’Donnell each scored twice. Becca Kelley, Eden Wilson, Sophia Johnson and Maddie DeNick each added a goal. Taylor Sutton made eight saves in the win.
Sarah Franks scored the loan goal for Calvary.
Field Hockey
Woodstown 2, St. Joseph 1: Chloe Cuzzupe scored twice for the Wolverines (15-3). Kaylee Wenzel had one assist. Ella Roberts made five saves. Brogan Heilig scored for St. Joseph (13-3). Isabella Davis made six saves.
Boys Soccer
Wildwood 1, Pennsville 0: Daniel Sanzone scored, and Alessandro Sanzone made 14 saves for Wildwood (5-11-1). Kyle Cahill made 14 saves for Pennsville (5-8-1).
Middle Township 1, Cedar Creek 1: Jason DiFilippo scored for Creek (9-7-1). Kyle O’Connor made 10 saves. Xander Hardin scored once, Steven Berrodin assisted. Devon Bock made five saves for Middle Township (13-2-2).
ACIT 3, Buena Reg. 1: Lasana Konneh, Axel Mayren and Samuel Olarte each scored. Isidro Sanchez had two assists, Benny Sanchez had one. Erick Perez made eight saves for ACIT (6-9). Ethan Ennis scored, and Geoff Blasberg made eight saves for Buena (8-8-1).
Girls Tennis
Vineland 4, Atlantic City 1
Singles—Gianna Speranza V d. Mayla Burns 3-6, 6-3, 10-3; Luciana Day V d. Hannah Frebowitz 6-3, 6-3; Cecelia Marota AC d. Nicole Lopes 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles—Olivia Griggs-Gabriella Vega V d. Rosie Mitenberger-Kanajia Jamison 6-0, 6-2; Trista Suppi-Urvi Patel V d. Maria Dela Pena-Zenab Iqbal 6-1, 6-0.
Records—Vineland 10-11, Atlantic City 3-16
Middle Township 5, Pleasantville 0
Singles—Sarina Wen d. Diana St. Martin 6-1, 6-1; Serenity Carlos d. Keanni Dupont 6-1, 7-5; Sophia Zheng d. Ah’lajzlah Gainer 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles—Lily Zuzulock-Rylee McFadden d. Helen Robledo-Yaret Toscano 6-1, 6-0; Sophia Elliot-Isabella Pasciucco d. Anika Cooper-Julia Ramirez 6-2, 6-1.
Records—Middle Township 9-12, Pleasantville 4-12.
