Owen Mauriello's 3 in final seconds lifts Hammonton over Bridgeton

Owen Mauriello sank a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to give the the Hammonton High School boys basketball team a 56-55 win over Bridgeton on Saturday afternoon.
It was the first time Hammonton (3-1) led the entire game. Mariello sank three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
John Andoloro led Hammonton with 16 points. Jabril Bowman sparked Bridgeton with a game-high 18.
Bridgeton 20 13 12 10 – 55
Hammonton 11 11 18 16 – 56
BR – Smith 10, Underwood 2, Mosley 7, Bowman 18, D. Mosley 12, Carper 5
HAM – Temple 3, Andoloro 16, Mauriello 12, Lowe 6, Hill 5, West 5, Roeder 3, Pabon 2
no. 3 Atlantic City 55,
Mainland Reg. 44
Nasaan Blakeley sank three 3-pointers and scored 13 for the Vikings, who improved to 4-0. Rob Fishbein came off the bench to score 11 for Atlantic City.
Tommy Travagline and Cohen Cook each scored 11 for Mainland (1-4).
Atlantic City 13 21 10 11 — 55
Mainland Regional 8 11 17 8 – 44
AC – Culmone 2, Nas. Blakeley 13, Lewis 5, Frederick 6, Jones 7, Mack 7, Fishbein 11, Pridgen-Hill 4
ML – To. Travagline 11, Rodgers 3, Cook 11, Degatano 2, Ti. Travagline 10, Tyson 7
Barnegat 83,
Freehold Township 81
Laurence Davis grabbed an offensive rebound and scored at the overtime buzzer to give Barnegat the win.
Jaxon Baker led Barnegat (4-0) with 27, and Tyler Quinn chipped in with 17.
Freehold Township 10 18 21 24 8 – 81
Barnegat 14 24 20 15 10 – 83
FT – Lardaro 24, Barthel 13, Cardone 2, Potter 3, Chiricella 2, Lucas 7, Holmes-Cotter 20, Harris 3
BARN – Davis 13, Kreudl 1, Armstrong 7, Hudak 5, Vernieri 13, Baker 27, Quinn 17
no. 5 Egg Harbor Twp. 82,
Pleasantville 38
Carlos Lopez sank five 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead the wining Eagles. D.J. Germann chipped in with 22 for EHT, who improved to 4-0.
Pleasantville 15 9 6 8 – 38
EHT 25 25 15 17 — 82
PV – Valeus 14, Walker 3, Mitchell 4, Gonzalez 9, Barnes 2, Whitaker 4.
EHT – Glenn 10, Brock 6, J. Germann 3, Lopez 27, D. Germann 22, Dodd 7, Bullock 5, Mirville 2
Wildwood 70,
Salem 59
Diante Miles and Omarion McNeal each scored 21 for the winning Warriors. McNeal also grabbed 19 rebounds, and Miles had seven assists. Seamus Fynes chipped in with 11 points and four steals for Wildwood.
Wildwood 14 21 15 20 – 70
Salem 13 11 19 16 – 59
WW – Hans 12, Troiano 3, Claudio 2, Miles 21, McNeal 21, Fynes 11,
SAL – Smith 10, Brown 5, Reves 26, Coates 2, Michael 7, Thompson 1, Manasoure 8
From Friday
Ocean City 46,
No. 4 Wildwood Catholic 44
Gannon Brady sank two foul shots with 2.2 seconds left to give the Red Raiders the win. He scored the last nine points of the game for Ocean City (3-1) and finished with 23 points. Brady Rauner scored eight points, Tom Finnegan seven, Will Drain six, Joe Repetti two.
Wildwood Catholic, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, led 42-37 with 3 minutes, 46 seconds left in the game. DaSean Lopez led the Crusaders (2-2) with 20 points. Jacob Hopping scored 11 points, David Zarfati and Nick Montalbano each scored four, Liam Grimes three.
W.C.: 10 11 10 13 – 44
Ocean City: 12 8 12 14 – 46
No. 5 Egg Harbor Twp. 74,
Cedar Creek 44
Carlos Lopez led the Eagles (3-0) with a game-high 19 points and grabbed three rebounds. Ahmad Brock scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds ad had four assists. JJ Germann scored seven points and had seven rebounds. Ethan Dodd scored 11 points and grabbed four points.
DJ Germann and Rahim Muhammad each scored six points. Christian Rando and Isaiah Glenn each scored three points. Glenn grabbed six rebounds. DJ Germann had a team-leading five steals. EHT is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Isaiah Glenn scored 13 for the Pirates (1-2) and grabbed six rebounds. Stephan Jones scored nine points and added nine rebounds. Tyree Burrell scored eight, Jamir Cruse six, Dustin Anderson three, Sean Snyder and Isaiah Valentin each sored two, Kyree Tinsley one.
Egg Harbor:21 18 22- 74
Cedar Creek:11 13 10 10- 44
No. 7 Holy Spirit 64,
ACIT 38
Ky Gilliam scored a game-high 14 points for the Spartans (3-2). Jamil Wilkins scored 13, Jahmir Smith 11, Hasanur Freeman 10, Jayden Llanos six, Gavin Gillespie five, Sean Kane four and Sean Kane one. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Ja’maine Davenport led the Red Hawks (1-1) with 13 points. Jayden Lopez scored eight, Zaheer Owens six, George Smith five, Andre Taylor four and Reggie Verna two.
Holy Spirit:12 16 18 19- 64
Atlantic Tech:11 10 11 6- 38
No. 1 St. Joseph 69,
No. 8 Vineland 38
Ryan Williams led the Fighting Clan (2-1) with 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Jacori Williams had eight rebounds and four points. Yamere Diggs scored nine points, Antonio Gil scored five, Josh Colon three and Azmir Kates and Keeman Carter each scored two.
The Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 and are now 4-0. Vineland is No. 8. No further information was available.
St. Joseph:25 17 22 5- 69
Vineland:7 14 8 9- 38
No. 2 St. Augustine 78,
Millville 47
The Hermits improved to 2-1 and are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Millville is 0-3. No further information was available.
Barnegat 66,
Middletown South 40
Jaxon Baker scored 24 for the Bengals (3-0). Tyler Quinn scored 17, Logan Kreudl six, Laurence Davis, Andrew Vernieri and John Hudak each scored five, Logan Armstrong three and Shikeith Gordon one.
