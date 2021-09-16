One of the top basketball players in Cape-Atlantic League history returns to take over Middle Township

One of the most accomplished basketball players in Cape-Atlantic League history will return to take over his alma mater.
The Middle Township Board of Education approved LaMarr Greer as the Panthers boys basketball coach Thursday night.
Greer, 45, led Middle to state Group II titles in 1993 and 1994. He also led the Panthers to the 1993 Tournament of Champions final.
Greer was named a 1994 McDonald’s All-American. He finished with 2,637 career points and went on to play Florida State and professionally overseas. Greer's No. 44 Middle jersey is retired.
Greer replaces Tom Feraco, who stepped down last month. Feraco is one of the top coaches in New Jersey high school basketball history. He led the Panthers to three state titles during his two stints as coach. The Middle Township court is named after him.
Greer has been an assistant at both Middle and Camden.
“LaMarr Greer is basketball royalty in our community and across the state of New Jersey,” Middle Township superintendent Dave Salvo said. “Our student athletes will certainly benefit from LaMarr’s experience on the basketball court.”
