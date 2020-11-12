OLMA wins big over Bulldogs

The Our Lady of Mercy Academy field hockey team on Wednesday beat Bridgeton 7-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League West matchup at OLMA.
Our Lady of Mercy improved to 8-2.
For OLMA, Adrianna Dodge had two goals and an assist. Fiona Lockhart scored twice. Mina Lockhart added a goal and two assists. Other scorers were Anna Eaise and Isabella Elentrio. Maya Lee provided an assist.
Aviana Johnson scored for Bridgeton (0-6-1).
Girls soccer
From Wednesday
Toms River North 7,
Southern Reg. 1
Alexis Garcia had three goals and an assist for Toms River North (13-0-1). Madison DiEugenio and Jianna DiPisa had a goal and an assist. Isabella Pures and Carly Muller also scored. Cameron Kennett made six saves.
Gianna Simon scored for Southern with an assist from Hailey Hochstrasser. Elli DiSimone made 10 saves. The Rams fell to 4-9-1.
