OLMA tops Bishop Eustace in Southwest E final

OLMA (9-4) had its first winning season under third-year coach Elise Krogman.

The Villagers finished 9-9-1 last season. The tie came after one of its matches was called due to darkness and was never rescheduled.

“They wanted it so bad last year and thought we were going to get it last year,” Krogman said. “They are just so excited.”

Krogman called Hamburg the backbone of the program the last three years and a role model for the younger players. The coach was pleased the senior was able to finish with a winning season and a championship.

OLMA will only lose two seniors — Hamburg and Danielle Villare. Villare won second doubles with sophomore Bella Martinez 7-6 (9-7), 7-5.

“It’s great for the whole program,” Krogman said. “Moving forward, I think the team is still going to be pretty strong next year. But this year I’m really just proud of them and everything they’ve done and accomplished in lieu of injuries and COVID.”

OLMA freshman Jackie Carey had never played tennis prior to this season. But it did not look that way Wednesday, as she dominated third singles 6-1, 6-2 to beat Bishop Eustace freshman Ava Brenza.