OLMA tops Bishop Eustace in Southwest E final

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Grace Hamburg competed in her final high school match Wednesday.
The 17-year-old senior made every second count.
Hamburg won first singles 6-0, 6-2, to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls tennis team to a 4-1 victory over Bishop Eustace to capture the Southwest Region Group E title at St. Augustine Prep.
Hamburg defeated Crusaders sophomore Ava Kaloustian, who only trailed 3-2 in the second set before Hamburg put together three straight points and was the first athlete to walk off the court.
“I’m really proud of the team in general,” said Hamburg, 17, of Woodbury, Gloucester County. “I am super proud of them. It was a great time this year, senior year.”
Hamburg transferred to OLMA as a sophomore from Tower Hill School in Wilmington, Delaware. For Hamburg, the last three years at OLMA has been “the best decision I ever made” and the team “has become my family.”
Hamburg, who will play tennis in college, has been receiving some offers but has not yet made a commitment.
“This match kind of just summed everything up,” Hamburg said. “It was a great last season. I’m definitely sad to leave, but I get to leave on a good note. I’m proud of myself.”
OLMA (9-4) had its first winning season under third-year coach Elise Krogman.
The Villagers finished 9-9-1 last season. The tie came after one of its matches was called due to darkness and was never rescheduled.
“They wanted it so bad last year and thought we were going to get it last year,” Krogman said. “They are just so excited.”
Krogman called Hamburg the backbone of the program the last three years and a role model for the younger players. The coach was pleased the senior was able to finish with a winning season and a championship.
OLMA will only lose two seniors — Hamburg and Danielle Villare. Villare won second doubles with sophomore Bella Martinez 7-6 (9-7), 7-5.
“It’s great for the whole program,” Krogman said. “Moving forward, I think the team is still going to be pretty strong next year. But this year I’m really just proud of them and everything they’ve done and accomplished in lieu of injuries and COVID.”
OLMA freshman Jackie Carey had never played tennis prior to this season. But it did not look that way Wednesday, as she dominated third singles 6-1, 6-2 to beat Bishop Eustace freshman Ava Brenza.
The 15-year-old from Swedesboro, Gloucester County, had also missed a few matches to start the season due to an injury.
“I feel really good about it,” said Carey, who noted her father and uncle played tennis in college, and she wanted to give it a try. “(Brenza) did really well. It feels good.”
Krogman said the future is bright for Carey. And the freshman wants to ensure it stays that way.
“I’m finishing (freshman year) off on a high note,” Carey said. “I’m just going to practice throughout the winter.”
OLMA junior Jessica Haddad won second singles 6-1, 6-0.
Villagers juniors Annalise Visalli and Hannah Hargrave lost first doubles, 2-6, 4-6, to Izzy Anzideo and Catherine Azelby.
“I am just over the moon with everything,” Hamburg said. “Even in these tough times, it has really become a good light in this whole situation. I’m just incredibly proud of my team. … I’m super thankful to be on this team. It’s been an amazing journey.”
With COVID-19 restrictions, OLMA did not play its regular Cape-Atlantic League schedule or play other Non-Public opponents in the sectional tournament.
Krogman said her team was just happy to compete in this unprecedented season.
“They are just thrilled over the moon that we even got the season in and also got to do this,” Krogman said. “It was a great season, and I’m proud of them.”
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
