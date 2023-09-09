The Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls soccer team opened its season with a 3-0 win over host Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Saturday.

Lauren Terista, Alexandria Diana and Sophia Curcuru each scored in the second half for the Villagers (1-0), and Savanna Fries assisted on each goal. Elizabeth Giamboy made five saves for the shutout.

Natalie Eifert made 13 saves for Cedar Creek (0-1).

Lower Cape May Reg. 2, Bridgeton 1: The Caper Tigers scored both goals in the first half.

For the Bulldogs (1-1), Adelina Wilks scored off an assist from Amirah Murphy in the second half. Imara James made 22 saves.

Middle Twp. 5, Millville 1: Gracie Repici scored three and had an assist for the Panthers (1-0).

Izzy Miller and Olivia Sgrignioli each added two assists. Gaby Oliver scored once. McKenzie Palek made four saves.

Amari Lopez scored for Millville (0-1). Amelia Holmes made 12 saves.

Marlboro 8, Pinelands Reg. 0: Isabella Huttner and Jada Padmore each scored twice for Marlboro (2-0).

Brooke Gordon added three assists. Jordyn Bauer made four saves. The Wildcats fell to 0-2.

Field hockey

Barnegat 3, Toms River East 2, OT: Giana Germano scored the winning goal in overtime for host Barnegat (1-0), and Alyson Sojak assisted.

The game was scoreless until Toms River East (1-1) into the third quarter before the Raiders scored twice. But the Bengals tied it at 2-2 with fourth-quarter goals by Madison Jackson and Molly Brennan. Assists were by Jayna Greenblatt and Sojak, respectively.

Barnegat’s Emalie Menegus made 15 saves. Toms River East's Erika Humphris made eight saves.

Egg Harbor Twp. 3, Williamstown 0: Jenna Gray scored and had an assist for the Eagles (1-0).

Gabby Hiltner and Makena Kalita each scored once. Skyler Wood and Madison Fortis each had an assist. Semra Alabarda made three saves. EHT led 1-0 at halftime.

Jessica Gramley made 24 saves for Williamstown (0-1).

Southern Reg. 5, Wall Twp. 1: Leigha Clapp scored twice for the Rams in the season opener for both teams.

Jessica Bruther added a goal and an assist. Avery DiPietro and Emme Beck each scored once.

Emma Korenthal made four saves for Southern. Teammate Cadence Laird made two.

Girls volleyball

Hammonton 2, Ocean City 0: The Blue Devils (2-0) won by set scores of 25-23, 25-10.

For Ocean City (0-2), Ella Catton led with three kills and three digs. Rebekah Long added two assists, and Sofia Rebecchi had two aces.

The Red Raiders are a first-year varsity team.

No further information was available.