OLMA senior Jaiden Harris fell in love with basketball and is now thriving: My Life

Jaiden Harris outgrew her gymnastics career.
She then discovered basketball fit her perfectly.
The Our Lady of Mercy Academy senior is one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top players. The 5-foot-11 forward has sparked the Villagers to a 2-1 start, averaging 16.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. Harris averaged 11.3 points and 11.4 rebounds to lead OLMA to a 19-9 record last season.
Despite her basketball prowess, she started her sports career in gymnastics.
“I didn’t really like basketball,” she said. “When I was 8 years old, I saw a flyer for basketball try outs around my town. I was like, ‘You know, I’ll try it.’”
Harris never looked back.
“I liked it right away,” she said, “because I was the biggest one on the court. It made it easy for me to shoot over people and get more points.”
Harris, 18, is an only child and lives were mom, Andrea. Harris spent her freshman and sophomore years at Sterling before transferring to OLMA for her junior year.
OLMA is one of South Jersey’s most mysterious schools. It’s located in Gloucester County, but many South jersey sports fans can’t tell you where or what OLMA stands for. Most know it as St. Augustine Prep’s sister school.
In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Jaiden discussed several topics, including her relationship with her mother.
On her height
I was taller than everyone. At first it was awkward because I didn’t like being taller than everyone. People make jokes about it., But then as I got older, I started using my height to my advantage. I started enjoying it and then on the basketball court, it got even more enjoyable.
On attending OLMA, and the school's image
At first, I didn’t know where OLMA was. I would describe it as welcoming. It’s a sisterhood. It’s a very close-knit group. It’s easy for teachers to help you with your work if you need it. We’re all in it together.
On her college and career plans
I’m still looking for the college that I want to go to. It’s not so much about basketball but about what I want to study. I would love to play basketball in college. I want to study criminology. I would love to work in the law field in Washington D.C. in forensic science. My favorite TV show is “Criminal Minds,” and watching that makes me want to work in that field.
On what she does to relax
It’s funny because I’ll watch other basketball games to help me relax or I’ll listen to music.
On her relationship with her mom
The relationship is very tight, because we’re with each other every day. I’m basically a spoiled child (laughs). I’m really respectful and humble though. She’s like my best friend.
Contact Michael McGarry: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
