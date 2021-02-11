OLMA senior Jaiden Harris fell in love with basketball and is now thriving: My Life

In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Jaiden discussed several topics, including her relationship with her mother.

On her height

I was taller than everyone. At first it was awkward because I didn’t like being taller than everyone. People make jokes about it., But then as I got older, I started using my height to my advantage. I started enjoying it and then on the basketball court, it got even more enjoyable.

On attending OLMA, and the school's image

At first, I didn’t know where OLMA was. I would describe it as welcoming. It’s a sisterhood. It’s a very close-knit group. It’s easy for teachers to help you with your work if you need it. We’re all in it together.

On her college and career plans

I’m still looking for the college that I want to go to. It’s not so much about basketball but about what I want to study. I would love to play basketball in college. I want to study criminology. I would love to work in the law field in Washington D.C. in forensic science. My favorite TV show is “Criminal Minds,” and watching that makes me want to work in that field.

On what she does to relax