OLMA, Lockhart beats Atlantic City

Fiona Lockhart scored nine goals to go with two assists to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy lacrosse team to an 18-11 victory over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Saturday.

OLMA improved to 3-2.

Lockhart added five draw controls and two ground balls. Adrianna Dodge scored three and had two assists. Mina Lockhart scored three, Anna Eaise two. Eaise and Lockhart each had an assist. Anissa Serafine scored once. Lindsey Serafine made 12 saves.

Sienna Calhoun scored four for Atlantic City (2-3). Megan Dougherty scored three, Alexandra Dounoulis two. Hailey Bloom had an assist and a goal. Maddie Chapman scored once. Mikayla Garraty made 15 saves, Ahnjeles Maldonado made three.

Red Bank Catholic 12,

Southern Reg. 7

Rylee Johnson scored her 100th career point for the Rams (4-2), scoring three goals to go with one assist. She added six ground balls. Casey McBride had three assists and scored once. Kacey Kubarewicz scored once and had an assist. Emma Gallaro and Sophia Cooney each scored once. Morgan Muirhead made six saves.

Reilly Traynor scored four for Red Bank Catholic (4-2).

Lacey Twp. 16,