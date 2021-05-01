OLMA, Lockhart beats Atlantic City

Fiona Lockhart scored nine goals to go with two assists to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy lacrosse team to an 18-11 victory over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Saturday.
OLMA improved to 3-2.
Lockhart added five draw controls and two ground balls. Adrianna Dodge scored three and had two assists. Mina Lockhart scored three, Anna Eaise two. Eaise and Lockhart each had an assist. Anissa Serafine scored once. Lindsey Serafine made 12 saves.
Sienna Calhoun scored four for Atlantic City (2-3). Megan Dougherty scored three, Alexandra Dounoulis two. Hailey Bloom had an assist and a goal. Maddie Chapman scored once. Mikayla Garraty made 15 saves, Ahnjeles Maldonado made three.
Red Bank Catholic 12,
Southern Reg. 7
Rylee Johnson scored her 100th career point for the Rams (4-2), scoring three goals to go with one assist. She added six ground balls. Casey McBride had three assists and scored once. Kacey Kubarewicz scored once and had an assist. Emma Gallaro and Sophia Cooney each scored once. Morgan Muirhead made six saves.
Reilly Traynor scored four for Red Bank Catholic (4-2).
Lacey Twp. 16,
Pinelands Reg. 7
Kayleigh Flanegan scored eight goals, had five ground balls and added an assist for Lacey (4-0). Shyanne Nucifora had six assists and scored three. Madison MacGillivary had six draw controls and scored twice. Isabelle Merola, Cayli Biele, Madelyn Bell each scored once.
The Wildcats fell to 0-3.
From Friday
Cedar Creek 10,
Oakcrest 5
Abby Winterbottom and Mia McColl each scored four goals for the visiting Pirates (1-4). Giavanna Bottalico and Ashlee Catona each added a goal. Paige Mlynarczyk scored all five goals for Oakcrest (0-6).
Boys lacrosse
Southern Reg. 19,
Central Reg. 0
Trey Mattern, Shea Hillie, Ryan Sininsky, Zach Washco, Joey DeYoung and Luke Bruther each scored twice for the Rams (4-1). Hayden Lucas, Andrew Mulhollad, Jake Washco, Konnor Forlai, Anthony Arch, Tyler Murowski and Jake Cornelius each scored once. Jake Washco, Forlai and Mattern each had two assists. Tyler Sininsky and Nick Roesch each made two assists.
Central Regional fell to 0-6.
Barnegat 9,
Donovan Catholic 6
The Bengals (4-0) remained undefeated with the win. Tyler Quinn scored twice and had two assists. Aidan Reiser, John Porcelli and Kurt Bonin each scored twice. James Corliss led with six ground balls. scored once. Andrew Veneri won 10 of 17 faceoffs. Brian Corliss made 14 saves.
Donovan Catholic fell to 1-2.
Boys volleyball
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Long Branch 0
Pinelands won 25-18, 25-17
Abdullah Elsayad had 12 digs, 10 service points, eight aces and three kills for the Wildcats (6-1).
Brogan Duelly had 14 digs, five kills and five service points. Aaron Johnson had nine assists and four digs. Trey Mumford had three aces and two kills. Ethan Woods and Aiden Skeie each had three kills.
Long Branch fell to 0-7
Southern Reg. 2
Fair Lawn 1
Southern (8-0) won 20-25, 25-23, 25-22 to remain undefeated.
Dylan Lockwood led the Rams with 29 assists to go with five digs. Tommy Deakyne had 14 kills and six digs. Lucas Kean had 10 digs and seven kills.
CJ Schmidt had four kills and three digs. Ethan Case had five digs and three aces. Nick Piserchia and Philip Gallina each led with seven service points.
Golf
From Friday
Ocean City 188,
Egg Harbor Twp. 193
