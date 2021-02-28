OLMA junior Lindsey Serafine to play lacrosse at West Point

Serafine has an interest in aviation and plans to train to be a medevac helicopter pilot.

She started in goal for OLMA as a freshman in 2019 and helped the Villagers go 8-12 against rugged competition. OLMA had two games each with Ocean City, Egg Harbor Township and Lower Cape May Regional, which had a combined record of 47-16. Serafine made 172 saves in 20 games (an 8.6 average) and allowed 162 goals (8.1 average).

“Lindsey is very talented,” OLMA coach Jen Valore said. “I’ve been coaching her since she was in sixth and seventh grade (Valore was her coach at South Shore Lacrosse, too). Her playing at Army is amazing. That was her dream. She’s a phenomenal goalie and player. She has a passion for the game that drives her. She’s always looking to get better. She soaks up what she can. She’s a competitor and leader.

“Now, she has two more seasons at OLMA. We’re excited to be back on the field, and she is, too.”

Serafine also gave a lot of credit to Joe Gigantiello, her goalie trainer at South Shore.

The U.S. Military Academy team lost its first game of this spring season, 13-9 to St. Joseph’s University on Feb. 20 in Philadelphia. Before the pandemic stopped the 2020 season, Army was 7-0, with its final game an 11-8 win over East Carolina on March 7.