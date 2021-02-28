 Skip to main content
OLMA junior Lindsey Serafine to play lacrosse at West Point
Lindsey Serafine has been a lacrosse goalie most of her life.

She also wants to serve her country.

Pretty soon, she’ll do both.

Serafine, a junior at Our Lady of Mercy Academy, has committed to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point. She’ll be a goalie for the Black Knights in two years.

The U.S. Military Academy will pay for her education, and Serafine will have a five-year obligation of military service.

She’ll sign a national letter of intent in the fall as a senior.

“I’m so excited to be going there,” said Serafine, a 17-year-old resident of Tabernacle, Burlington County. “It’s an honor to represent my country, and I’ll play lacrosse, too. I’m looking forward to the five years. Army was my dream college. Other people contacted me, but nothing compared to Army. I’ll be serving my country and playing lacrosse, like the perfect match.”

The spring 2020 high school lacrosse season was canceled due to COVID-19, but Army got to see Serafine in goal with her club team, South Shore Lacrosse. The academy recruited her, and she had conversations with head coach Kristen Skiera and associate head coach Shannon Gilroy.

“I haven’t visited there (in West Point, New York), but I’ve had a lot of virtual contact,” Serafine said. “The virtual tour brought the campus to life. I could see it’s an amazing place. As soon as I saw the campus and the facilities, I could see myself there.”

Serafine has an interest in aviation and plans to train to be a medevac helicopter pilot.

She started in goal for OLMA as a freshman in 2019 and helped the Villagers go 8-12 against rugged competition. OLMA had two games each with Ocean City, Egg Harbor Township and Lower Cape May Regional, which had a combined record of 47-16. Serafine made 172 saves in 20 games (an 8.6 average) and allowed 162 goals (8.1 average).

“Lindsey is very talented,” OLMA coach Jen Valore said. “I’ve been coaching her since she was in sixth and seventh grade (Valore was her coach at South Shore Lacrosse, too). Her playing at Army is amazing. That was her dream. She’s a phenomenal goalie and player. She has a passion for the game that drives her. She’s always looking to get better. She soaks up what she can. She’s a competitor and leader.

“Now, she has two more seasons at OLMA. We’re excited to be back on the field, and she is, too.”

Serafine also gave a lot of credit to Joe Gigantiello, her goalie trainer at South Shore.

The U.S. Military Academy team lost its first game of this spring season, 13-9 to St. Joseph’s University on Feb. 20 in Philadelphia. Before the pandemic stopped the 2020 season, Army was 7-0, with its final game an 11-8 win over East Carolina on March 7.

In their most recent full regular season in 2019, the Black Knights were 14-5 overall (6-3 Patriot League). Army lost to Navy 20-10 in the Patriot League Tournament semifinals.

Serafine also played midfielder in field hockey last fall for OLMA and helped the Villagers go 8-3 (6-1 Cape-Atlantic League North Region).

“Sometimes I laugh that in field hockey playing midfielder I’m running all over the field, but in lacrosse I’m in one spot the whole time,” Serafine said.

Serafine’s twin sister, Anissa, also plays OLMA girls lacrosse and field hockey. Joe Serafine, the twins’ older brother, was the starting St. Augustine Prep boys lacrosse goalie in 2018 and ‘19.

“It’s unique to be a lacrosse goalie,” Lindsey said. “It takes skill, but the mental part is the biggest. They’re shooting a small ball at you that really moves fast. You’re going to give up goals. You just have to remind yourself to get the next one.”

