OLMA junior Lindsey Serafine to play lacrosse at Army

Lindsey Serafine has been a lacrosse goalie most of her life.
She also wants to serve her country.
Pretty soon, she’ll do both.
Serafine, a junior at Our Lady of Mercy Academy, has committed to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point. She’ll be a goalie for the Black Knights in two years.
The U.S. Military Academy will pay for her education, and Serafine will have a five-year obligation of military service.
She’ll sign a national letter of intent in the fall as a senior.
“I’m so excited to be going there,” said Serafine, a 17-year-old resident of Tabernacle, Burlington County. “It’s an honor to represent my country, and I’ll play lacrosse, too. I’m looking forward to the five years. Army was my dream college. Other people contacted me, but nothing compared to Army. I’ll be serving my country and playing lacrosse, like the perfect match.”
The spring 2020 high school lacrosse season was canceled due to COVID-19, but Army got to see Serafine in goal with her club team, South Shore Lacrosse. The academy recruited her, and she had conversations with head coach Kristen Skiera and associate head coach Shannon Gilroy.
“I haven’t visited there (in West Point, New York), but I’ve had a lot of virtual contact,” Serafine said. “The virtual tour brought the campus to life. I could see it’s an amazing place. As soon as I saw the campus and the facilities, I could see myself there.”
Serafine has an interest in aviation and plans to train to be a medevac helicopter pilot.
She started in goal for OLMA as a freshman in 2019 and helped the Villagers go 8-12 against rugged competition. OLMA had two games each with Ocean City, Egg Harbor Township and Lower Cape May Regional, which had a combined record of 47-16. Serafine made 172 saves in 20 games (an 8.6 average) and allowed 162 goals (8.1 average).
“Lindsey is very talented,” OLMA coach Jen Valore said. “I’ve been coaching her since she was in sixth and seventh grade (Valore was her coach at South Shore Lacrosse, too). Her playing at Army is amazing. That was her dream. She’s a phenomenal goalie and player. She has a passion for the game that drives her. She’s always looking to get better. She soaks up what she can. She’s a competitor and leader.
“Now, she has two more seasons at OLMA. We’re excited to be back on the field, and she is, too.”
Serafine also gave a lot of credit to Joe Gigantiello, her goalie trainer at South Shore.
The U.S. Military Academy team lost its first game of this spring season, 13-9 to St. Joseph’s University on Feb. 20 in Philadelphia. Before the pandemic stopped the 2020 season, Army was 7-0, with its final game an 11-8 win over East Carolina on March 7.
In their most recent full regular season in 2019, the Black Knights were 14-5 overall (6-3 Patriot League). Army lost to Navy 20-10 in the Patriot League Tournament semifinals.
Serafine also played midfielder in field hockey last fall for OLMA and helped the Villagers go 8-3 (6-1 Cape-Atlantic League North Region).
“Sometimes I laugh that in field hockey playing midfielder I’m running all over the field, but in lacrosse I’m in one spot the whole time,” Serafine said.
Serafine’s twin sister, Anissa, also plays OLMA girls lacrosse and field hockey. Joe Serafine, the twins’ older brother, was the starting St. Augustine Prep boys lacrosse goalie in 2018 and '19.
“It’s unique to be a lacrosse goalie,” Lindsey said. “It takes skill, but the mental part is the biggest. They’re shooting a small ball at you that really moves fast. You’re going to give up goals. You just have to remind yourself to get the next one.”
Player of the Year: Kira Sides, Middle Township
The junior scored 100-plus goals for the second consecutive season. She finished with 105 goals to go with 37 assists for a CAL-leading 142 points. Sides, a team captain, scored 290 goals and added 115 assists for 405 points throughout her three-year career.
First Team
Kelsey Andres, Millville
The junior scooped 102 ground balls and had 26 interceptions to lead the Millville defense. She also scored 29 goals.
Maddie Barber, Middle Township
The junior led the team with 69 assists and scored 54 goals. She finished with 123 points and 38 ground balls.
Anna Devlin, Ocean City
The senior scored 45 goals to go with 26 assists. Devlin added 77 draw controls and 59 ground ball. She finished her career with 187 draw controls and 177 ground balls.
Emily DiMarino, Ocean City
The senior scored 58 goals and had 37 ground balls. She also added 162 draw controls and 16 assists. DiMarino finished her career with 252 goals and 154 ground balls.
Danielle Donoghue, Ocean City
The senior scored 66 goals and added 55 assists. She also had 162 draw controls and 42 ground balls. Donoghue, who will continue her career at Mount St. Mary’s University, finished her career with 185 goals and a program-record 171 assists.
Sabrina Faulkner, Lower Cape May Regional
The freshman scored 56 goals and had 30 assists. She added 48 draw controls and 43 ground balls.
Abbey Fenton, Ocean City
The junior made 123 saves and posted a .460 save percentage. She had a career and program-record three shutouts and recorded 19 wins.
Emily Gargan, Egg Harbor Township
The freshman scored 60 goals to go with three assists. She had 84 draw controls and 54 ground balls.
Marissa Giancola, Lower Cape May Regional
The senior scored 56 goals and had 37 assists for 93 points. She helped the Caper Tigers finish a program-best 16-5.
Hayley Henderson, Egg Harbor Township
The freshman midfielder led the Eagles with 73 ground balls. She had 59 points (50 goals and nine assists) and 60 draw controls.
Aubrey Hunter, Middle Township
The junior scored 41 goals and had 30 assists for 71 points for the Panthers.
Colleen Mason, Southern Regional
The senior scored 59 goals to go with 20 assists for 79 points. She had 40 ground balls and caused 29 turnovers.
Julianna Medina, Mainland Regional
The freshman scored 51 goals and added 27 assists for 78 points. She had 18 ground balls.
Casey Murray, Mainland Regional
The sophomore scored 64 goals to go with 17 assists for 81 points. She added 32 forced turnovers and 31 ground balls.
Maddie Schleicher, Barnegat
The junior led the Bengals with 64 goals and 87 ground balls. She had seven assists and 71 points.
Abigayle Sinibaldi, Lacey Township
The senior scored 39 goals to go with 14 assists for 53 points. She led the Lions in draw controls (71), ground balls (54), forced turnovers (20) and interceptions (5).
Holly Yannacone, Southern Regional
The senior attacker scored 41 goals to go with 33 assists for 71 points. She also scooped 33 ground balls.
Second Team
Attack
Catherine Agostini
Atlantic City
Jolena Cordasco
Holy Spirit
Ashley Devlin
Ocean City
Karianna Eagle
Pinelands Regional
Rylee Johnson
Southern Regional
Laine Walterson
Egg Harbor Township
Midfield
Adrianna Dodge
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Olivia Elwell
Egg Harbor Township
Kylie Giordano
Millville
Mary Meduri
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Haleigh Schafer
Absegami
Defense
Eden Brojakowski
Lower Cape May Regional
Calista Dodaro
Lacey Township
Kylie Elwell
Egg Harbor Township
Maris Horner
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Phoebe Ohnuemuller
Oakcrest
Goalie
Mia Slick
Middle Township
Honorable Mentions
Absegami
Kelly Askins
Liz Picardi
Atlantic City
Megan Dougherty
Mackenzie Smith
Barnegat
Lexi Jackson
Chloe McGee
Cedar Creek
Alexis Marker
Egg Harbor Township
Grace Carpenter
GiGi DeCaprio
Holy Spirit
Maggie Cella
Leah Corkhill
Bryanna Mastro
Lacey Township
Cayli Biele
Kayleigh Flanegan
Claudia Schreier
Lower Cape May
Melani Amador
Maya Critchfield
Carina Raymond
Mainland Regional
Mary McLaughlin
Ciara Reeves
Robin Spector
Middle Township
Kate Herlihy
Brianna Robinson
Millville
Casey Etter
Jayme Sooy
Elly Taylor
Oakcrest
Cat Lleras
Ocean City
Molly Reardon
Ava Auwarter
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Ava Hoffman
Anissa Serafine
Pinelands Regional
Jamilyn Hawkins
Southern Regional
Maitland Demand
Alex Mattner
