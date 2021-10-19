OLMA girls soccer shuts out Wildwood Catholic: Roundup

The Our Lady of Mercy Academy soccer team improved to 6-5-1 on the season with a 2-0 win over Wildwood Catholic Academy on Tuesday.

Olivia Fiocchi scored in the first half with an assist by Drew Coyle, and Gianna Patitucci scored in the second off an assist by Emma Hess. Elizabeth Giamboy make four saves in the shutout.

Grace Murphy had 12 saves for the Crusaders (7-6).

Atlantic Christian 8, Cumberland Christian 0: Eden Wilson scored two goals as the Cougars improved to 8-2-1. Other goal scorers were Paige Noble, Eve Wilson, Alicia O'Donnell, Isabel Alford, Sophia Johnson and Destiny Brewer. Taylor Sutton made five saves for the shutout.

Cumberland Christian's Sarah Medio made eight saves.

Lower Cape May Reg. 6, Cape May Tech 0: Sianna King and Lexi Cremin each scored two goals for the Caper Tigers (4-9). Isabelle Hristov and Tessa Hueber rounded out the scoring. Joanna Bonney added two assists, and Kaia Ray earned the shutout with a save.

Hailey Pinto had 13 saves for the Hawks (1-10).