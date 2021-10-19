OLMA girls soccer shuts out Wildwood Catholic: Roundup

The Our Lady of Mercy Academy soccer team improved to 6-5-1 on the season with a 2-0 win over Wildwood Catholic Academy on Tuesday.
Olivia Fiocchi scored in the first half with an assist by Drew Coyle, and Gianna Patitucci scored in the second off an assist by Emma Hess. Elizabeth Giamboy make four saves in the shutout.
Grace Murphy had 12 saves for the Crusaders (7-6).
Atlantic Christian 8, Cumberland Christian 0: Eden Wilson scored two goals as the Cougars improved to 8-2-1. Other goal scorers were Paige Noble, Eve Wilson, Alicia O'Donnell, Isabel Alford, Sophia Johnson and Destiny Brewer. Taylor Sutton made five saves for the shutout.
Cumberland Christian's Sarah Medio made eight saves.
Lower Cape May Reg. 6, Cape May Tech 0: Sianna King and Lexi Cremin each scored two goals for the Caper Tigers (4-9). Isabelle Hristov and Tessa Hueber rounded out the scoring. Joanna Bonney added two assists, and Kaia Ray earned the shutout with a save.
Hailey Pinto had 13 saves for the Hawks (1-10).
Red Bank Catholic 4, Southern Regional 0: Morgan Cupo had two goals for the Caseys (10-3-1) in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament. Mya King and Mia Gonzalez also scored. Cleo Grignard had five saves for the shutout.
Leah Morrin had seven saves for Southern (6-5-3).
Boys soccer
Life Center Academy 2, Cumberland Regional 2: The Colts (5-9-2) had a 1-0 lead at halftime. Blake Modri and Kevin Baran scored, while Baran also added an assist. Noe Angel made eight saves in goal.
Christopher Santana and Brandon Napoleon scored for Life Center (10-6-1).
Pinelands Regional 9, Pilgrim Academy 1: James Cahill recorded a hat trick and added an assist for the Wildcats (11-3). John Staino and Stephen DeMilio each added two goals. Andrew Falduto and Tom Reilly rounded out the scoring. DeMilio also recorded four assists.
Pilgrim Academy dropped to 4-3.
Field hockey
No. 7 Ocean City 10, Bridgeton 0: Brooke Hanley, Nicole Carey and Tricia Nicoletti each scored two goals for the Red Raiders (15-2), the No. 7 team in The Press Elite 11. Julia Neff, Andi Helphenstine, Taylor Amstutz and Sam Seligsohn also scored. Olivia Vanesko added two assists. Taryn Dolka earned the shutout.
Aylanna Ridgeway had 25 saves for the Bulldogs (1-9).
Lacey Township 4, Manchester Township 0: Ciera Robertson scored in the first and fourth quarters for the Lions (10-6-1). Caitlyn Voskanyan and Delaney Dittenhofer rounded out the scoring. Maeve Meehan recorded the shutout.
Meghan Doctor had 19 saves for the Hawks (5-12).
Girls volleyball
Lower Cape May Reg. 2, St. Joseph 0: The Caper Tigers improved to 4-14 with set scores of 25-5, 25-6.
Audra Sockriter had three kills, 19 service points and seven aces. Alyssa Ferrante had two kills, four assists, eight service points and five aces. Ariel Calfina had three digs, six service points and three aces.
St. Joseph fell to 0-9.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.