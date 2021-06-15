Old Bridge beats Southern for state boys volleyball title

The Old Bridge High School boys volleyball team won its third consecutive state championship Monday, beating Southern Regional 2-1 in the title match in South Brunswick.

The set scores were 25-21, 27-29 and 25-21.

Old Bridge, of Old Bridge Township in Middlesex County, upped its season record to 23-2. Southern, which beat Old Bridge 2-1 on May 5, finished the season 30-2.

Southern senior outside hitter Tommy Deakyne led with 21 kills and sophomore outside hitter Lucas Kean had 15 kills.

Aaron LaPlaca had 11 kills for the Knights and Brian Snook had 10 kills and two aces. Nick Schon contributed 36 assists and four digs, and Pavlo Chernyshov added eight kills. Blake Krapf had seven kills, Robert Obdyke had 17 digs and Zachary Cuisinier had four kills and three blocks.

