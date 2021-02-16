OC's Faith Slimmer named to High School All-America team

Ocean City High School girls soccer player Faith Slimmer has been selected to compete in the 2021 High School All-America game.

The event will take place on May 29 St. Louis.

Slimmer, who in 2020 was named The Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, is one of the 23 athletes selected to compete on the East Team. The others include New Jersey native Kylie Daigle (Pennington), Cameron Kennett (Toms River North), Emily Mason (Hunterdon Central) and Riley Tiernan (Eastern Regional).

Slimmer, a senior forward for the Red Raiders, scored a state-best 30 goals and added 17 assists last season, leading Ocean city to the South East Group B championship. The Upper Township resident will graduate with the program record for career goals (100) and assists (63).

In 2019, she scored 35 goals in 26 games, tying current junior Summer Reimet for the most in a single season by an Ocean City player. Slimmer led the Red Raiders to their first state Group III title in 2019. She also helped the team capture the South Jersey Group III title as a freshman and junior.

Slimmer is committed to Rutgers University.

