Ocean City's 'home field advantage' an all-day event as high school hosts playoff triple header

Haines said he hoped to enjoy the three games as much as he could.

"My son plays for Mainland, that makes it even crazier for me and my wife (Krista)," said Haines. "This is very exciting. We lucked out with the weather. The sun’s out and that will warm up the turf."

Two of Ocean City’s biggest fans in all sports are Ray Adams and his brother Bob. Ray Adams, a 1948 Ocean City graduate and city resident, just got off work during the girls soccer game and got to see the last half of that game.

“I’ll come back for the football game,” Adams said. “I’ve seen the boys and girls soccer teams this year. I get to all the baseball games, usually with my brother Bob, and a lot of basketball games.”

Park, Ocean City's longtime P.A. announcer, said his record is four games in one day, accomplished on August 28 as Ocean City hosted the Battle at the Beach in high school football.

"I keep the same style for each game, and I try to same energy when I say the names," said Park, a Somers Point resident. "Each athlete deserves the same energy. I take each game as it goes. It's amazing (that Ocean City) has three teams this good at this point (in the playoff season)."

