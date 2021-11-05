Ocean City's 'home field advantage' an all-day event as high school hosts playoff triple header

OCEAN CITY — The circumstances perfectly fit into place for Ocean City High School on Friday.
Geoff Haines, the Ocean City K-12 athletic director, and other school staff members worked to put together a playoff triple header at Carey Stadium that included the school's field hockey, girls soccer and football teams
The Ocean City field hockey team took on Clearview at 11 a.m., girls soccer played Moorestown at 1:30 p.m. and football faced arch rival Mainland at 6 p.m.
Scheduling games in the morning was possible because the New Jersey Education Association was having its convention and there was no school on Friday.
“All the teams were set to play on Friday, so I said we might as well stack it on to make it a big day for people," Haines said. "To have all three is perfect. I got my same workers all day. Moorestown has playoff games in three sports today also but they're all over the place (one Moorestown game was the girls soccer game against Ocean City)."
Brent Hanley was there in the morning with members of his family to watch daughter, Brooke Hanley, and her Ocean City field hockey teammates play Clearview Regional in a South Jersey Group III semifinal game. The weather was sunny and a bit breezy, but good for this time of year.
Hanley said he would be back at 6 p.m. to watch the Red Raiders football team play Mainland Regional, it biggest rival.
"This is great," said Hanley, an Upper Township resident. "There was a really nice crowd here and it was a really good game (a 2-1 Ocean City victory). Ocean City went up 2-0 and then Clearview scored. It was a nail biter at the end."
Hanley said he'd be back at 6 p.m. to watch his nephew Ryan Callahan play for Ocean City.
"It's really neat for the school to have three teams playing on the same day and all at home."
In between the field hockey and girls soccer game, players and staff members worked to change the field from field hockey to soccer.
O.C. field hockey player Ally Leeds was walking out of the complex after the game, but said she'd be back to for the football game.
"Today was a big game for us. Hopefully we'll win all three," said Leeds, a senior and Margate resident.
Haines oversaw everything and had several all-day helpers. Jane Custer, the grandmother of Red Raiders field hockey player Andi Helphenstine, was the time keeper for the two girls games. Then she and daughter Mikenzie took tickets at the gate for the football game.
Kathy Moran, the Ocean City head athletic trainer, was there for each game. Tom Park did the public address announcing for all three.
"It's a hard job and a long day," said Moran, a Northfield resident. "I'll have to stay on my toes the all day long, and stay bundled up too."
Haines said he hoped to enjoy the three games as much as he could.
"My son plays for Mainland, that makes it even crazier for me and my wife (Krista)," said Haines. "This is very exciting. We lucked out with the weather. The sun’s out and that will warm up the turf."
Two of Ocean City’s biggest fans in all sports are Ray Adams and his brother Bob. Ray Adams, a 1948 Ocean City graduate and city resident, just got off work during the girls soccer game and got to see the last half of that game.
“I’ll come back for the football game,” Adams said. “I’ve seen the boys and girls soccer teams this year. I get to all the baseball games, usually with my brother Bob, and a lot of basketball games.”
Park, Ocean City's longtime P.A. announcer, said his record is four games in one day, accomplished on August 28 as Ocean City hosted the Battle at the Beach in high school football.
"I keep the same style for each game, and I try to same energy when I say the names," said Park, a Somers Point resident. "Each athlete deserves the same energy. I take each game as it goes. It's amazing (that Ocean City) has three teams this good at this point (in the playoff season)."
Ocean City High School sports triple header
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Ocean City High School sports triple header
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.