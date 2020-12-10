Ocean City's Faith Slimmer is Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Faith Slimmer had a memorable senior season.
Not only did the Ocean City High School girls soccer standout earn the opportunity to compete with her teammates, but she added to her legacy.
Slimmer scored a state-best 30 goals and added 17 assists. She scored four times in the South East Group B championship Nov. 22 to lead the Red Raiders to a sectional title, achieving her 100th career goal in the process.
For the second consecutive season, Slimmer is The Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“Considering how everything went this season with COVID, we had a pretty exceptional year,” said Slimmer, who will continue her academic and soccer career next season at Rutgers University, an NCAA Division I program in Piscataway, Middlesex County.
“The team dynamic was good, and we came together as we played more games, which is awesome. And as we continued to win, we earned the opportunity to play more games in the playoffs, which we obviously wanted to do, and we performed well and kept winning, so I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Slimmer will graduate with the program record for career goals (100) and assists (63). What is even more impressive is that this season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet she still had 30 goals in 12 games.
Last season, the 17-year-old forward from Upper Township scored 35 goals in 26 games, which tied current junior Summer Reimet for the most in a single season.
“It was definitely a team effort,” Slimmer said about this season. “A lot of the girls on the team wanted it just as much as me, and we came together and played our best, and the goals just came with that.”
Slimmer played with sisters Hope, a junior midfielder, and Joy, a freshman forward/midfielder. Many of Faith’s goals this season were assisted by Hope, who had a team-high 18 assists and added three goals.
“She always pushed me to be better,” Faith said about Hope. “We play well together, and it’s nice having her on the field with me. I’m going to miss that (next season), for sure.”
Throughout her four years, Faith established herself as one of New Jersey’s top soccer players and turned Ocean City into a powerhouse in the Cape-Atlantic League and state.
Slimmer led the Red Raiders to their first state Group III title last season. She also helped the team capture the South Jersey Group III title as a freshman and junior.
Ocean City advanced to the sectional semifinals when she was a sophomore.
“Faith is the type of player that makes everyone around her play better,” said Ocean City first-year coach Lisa Cuneo, who added Slimmer’s leadership helped the team improve, even in the offseason. “She brings the speed, focus and competitiveness to every practice.”
Slimmer made such a name for herself that teams would put extra defenders on her, which made the senior work that much harder for goals, Cuneo said.
“She has broken every offensive record we have, so she has definitely left her mark,” Cuneo said. “Team wise, the last four years have been very successful for Ocean City soccer, and everyone will remember the successful run we had.”
Besides scoring her 100th goal and winning a sectional title, Slimmer’s favorite memory this year was being able to play during the pandemic. But her favorite memory from high school was winning the state championship.
Slimmer will miss playing for the city and the family-like dynamic at Ocean City.
And competing with her sisters was an added bonus.
“I hope the teams following work just as hard as the team did in my four years,” Slimmer said. “I hope that they push to be the best they possibly can be and not settle for anything and, most importantly, play as a team and have each other’s back.
“It’s never an individual, it’s always the team.”
Team of the Year
Ocean City did not lose a step after its first state championship last season.
With many returning players, the Red Raiders finished 11-0-1, captured their third sectional title in four years and extended their state-leading unbeaten streak to 34 games (32-0-2 since September 2019).
Ocean City is The Press Team of the Year for the second straight year.
“We actually graduated some high level players and positions from the championship team, but we knew we had the personnel to replace some openings,” said Cueno, who added that she enjoyed her first season and the team accomplished what it set out to do. “Girls stepped up this season and worked to earn those positions.
“The players returning from last year’s team knew we couldn’t have a let down year. It’s a lot of pressure but the experience definitely helped when in the few close moments we had this season.”
Monmouth commit Summer Reimet scored 23 goals and added three assists. The junior, along with Faith Slimmer, were a strong one-two punch up front.
Kelsey White (Mount St. Mary’s commit), Paige Panico and Suzy Dietrich anchored a defense and midfield that had nine shutouts and allowed four goals this season.
White had five assists and a goal. Panico scored six and added three assists. Dietrich had three goals and three assists. Sophomore defender Riley Fortna, who had nine assists and one goal, also played a big role.
The Red Raiders captured the CAL South Division title and finished No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Ocean City graduates five seniors.
“We will again be looking for some younger players to step up and buy into our system,” Cuneo said. “We do still have some starters with that state championship team coming back, so a good mix of young talent and experience should help to keep this program rolling in the right direction.”
Coach of the Year
Oakcrest coach Jason Hearn always preaches to his players that the team is a family.
The Falcons were 6-14 last season and, with most of the team returning, that motto of chemistry was shown early this season.
Oakcrest finished 10-1-2 and captured the South East Group A title, which was the first sectional championship in program history.
Hearn, who has been coaching the program since 2005, had high expectations for this season, and his guidance and trust in his players proved to be beneficial.
Hearn is The Press Coach of the Year.
“Our mindset is usually to get the most out of the season that we can, but this year was different because we had a nice, solid group of seniors. They were hungry,” Hearn said.
“Once we saw the (CAL) realignments (for the COVID-shortened-season), we knew we had an opportunity that we wanted to take advantage of, and we had an opportunity to rebound from last year.”
Oakcrest finished on an 11-game unbeaten streak and ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. The Falcons recorded 10 shutouts.
Erin Owens and Hannah Curcio anchored a defense that only allowed three goals. Jayda Shehadi led with 15 goals, including game-winning goals in the sectional semifinals and championship games.
Shehadi added 12 assists.
“This was a very unique year, because even the vibe was positive all the time,” Hearn said. “Games, practices, team interactions, the vibe was so positive and so encouraging. It was like a breath of fresh air. ... It was just so awesome to see that as a coach.”
Oakcrest’s only loss was a 1-0 defeat Oct. 2 to Absegami, which advanced to the South Jersey East B finals.
Gabbie Corchiani (eight goals and seven assists) and goalkeeper Gabbie Gibson, who made 82 saves and shut out each team in the playoffs, also were key contributors.
“Every girl contributed to the championship run,” he said. “Every girl was so meaningful to the team. They all understood that it took each of them to be as successful as we were. Just looking back, I’m so proud of them.”
