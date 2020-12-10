Ocean City's Faith Slimmer is Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year

“We will again be looking for some younger players to step up and buy into our system,” Cuneo said. “We do still have some starters with that state championship team coming back, so a good mix of young talent and experience should help to keep this program rolling in the right direction.”

Coach of the Year

Oakcrest coach Jason Hearn always preaches to his players that the team is a family.

The Falcons were 6-14 last season and, with most of the team returning, that motto of chemistry was shown early this season.

Oakcrest finished 10-1-2 and captured the South East Group A title, which was the first sectional championship in program history.

Hearn, who has been coaching the program since 2005, had high expectations for this season, and his guidance and trust in his players proved to be beneficial.

Hearn is The Press Coach of the Year.

“Our mindset is usually to get the most out of the season that we can, but this year was different because we had a nice, solid group of seniors. They were hungry,” Hearn said.