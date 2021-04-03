Ocean City's Dolan Grisbaum is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year

Grisbaum has been a club swimmer since he was 3. He’s currently a member of the South Jersey Aquatic Club in Voorhees.

“Dolan has dedicated his young life to the sport of swimming,” Ocean City coach Shane McGrath said. “He’s given an unbelievable effort the last four or five years with his club swimming and high school. His training and dedication to the sport is second to none as far as the work he’s put in. Mainland had their full squad the second time we met them, and Dolan delivered. He’s been MVP-caliber for us all four years.

“He’s definitely one of the top 20 swimmers in the state, if not the top 10.”

Team of the Year

Egg Harbor Township is The Press Boys Team of the Year. The Eagles lost to the visiting St. Augustine Prep 113-57 in the first meet of the season, and EHT won its next nine meets. The Eagles closed out the season by beating host St. Augustine 105-65 on March 22.

Both EHT-Prep meets likely would have been closer, but the Eagles were missing key swimmers in the first meet and St. Augustine was without some of its top swimmers in the rematch.