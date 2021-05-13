Ocean City's comeback falls short in Diamond Classic

MONROE TOWNSHIP — The Ocean City High School baseball team is tired of the word “if.”
Ryan Achey hit two home runs to propel seventh-seeded Williamstown to a 5-4 win over 10th-seeded Ocean City in the first round of the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic on Thursday afternoon.
The loss typified Ocean City’s season so far. The Red Raiders have played several quality opponents but have yet to have a signature win.
“We need to find a way to win games,” Ocean City coach Andrew Bristol said. “I’m tired of the ifs. If we did this or if we did that. It’s too late in the season. Now, you have to come and be accountable for your actions. Today, we just didn’t make the plays.”
The 47th annual Classic is a 16-team, single-elimination tournament that features nearly all of South Jersey’s top teams. It is named after Hartmann, the former Eastern Regional coach and one of the event’s founders.
Ocean City (8-5) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Williamstown (11-2) is one of the top teams in the Tri-County Conference.
Achey’s home runs were his first two of the season.
“I’ve been struggling,” he said. “It’s been rough.
His first home run, a two-run shot to centerfield, gave the Braves a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
“I was down two strikes and took a two-strike approach,” Achey said. “I was just trying to put it in play. I hit it where it was pitched and luckily it went out.”
Achey hit a first-pitch fastball over the left centerfield fence to make it 5-0 Williamstown in the bottom of the third.
“It’s huge,” Achey said of the Braves grabbing an early lead. “Momentum is everything in this sport. We had a lot of energy coming in and the (early lead) boosted everyone’s confidence.”
The Red Raiders are not built to play from behind. They rely on their speed and small ball to score runs. Still, Ocean City grinded its way back into the game.
James Mancini’s RBI groundout and Isaac Peterson’s RBI single cut the lead to 5-2 in the top of the fourth. Tom Finnegan and Mancini had RBI singles in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. But Ocean City couldn’t get the hit they needed to tie the score or take the lead. The Red Raiders left the bases loaded in the sixth and two men on in the seventh.
“We overcame the home runs,” Bristol said, “but we made mistakes, and we couldn’t overcome the home runs and the mistakes.”
Williamstown advances to play second-seeded St. Augustine Prep in next week’s quarterfinals. The Hermits beat Paulsboro 10-1 in their first-round matchup.
“I feel like we’ve been a little bit slept on lately,” Achey said. “This is good to get us on the map.”
Meanwhile, Ocean City hopes it’s saving all of its big wins for the state tournament.
“I give our guys credit that we fought back,” Bristol said. “There’s heart there. We hope this playoff-atmosphere baseball is building toward the final weeks.”
Ocean City 000 201 1— 4 8 1
Williamstown 302 000 x — 5 5 0
HR—Achey (2) WT.
WP—Cirucci. LP—Brady.
Records—O.C. 8-5, Williamstown 11-2.
