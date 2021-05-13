Ocean City's comeback falls short in Diamond Classic

“I was down two strikes and took a two-strike approach,” Achey said. “I was just trying to put it in play. I hit it where it was pitched and luckily it went out.”

Achey hit a first-pitch fastball over the left centerfield fence to make it 5-0 Williamstown in the bottom of the third.

“It’s huge,” Achey said of the Braves grabbing an early lead. “Momentum is everything in this sport. We had a lot of energy coming in and the (early lead) boosted everyone’s confidence.”

The Red Raiders are not built to play from behind. They rely on their speed and small ball to score runs. Still, Ocean City grinded its way back into the game.

James Mancini’s RBI groundout and Isaac Peterson’s RBI single cut the lead to 5-2 in the top of the fourth. Tom Finnegan and Mancini had RBI singles in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. But Ocean City couldn’t get the hit they needed to tie the score or take the lead. The Red Raiders left the bases loaded in the sixth and two men on in the seventh.

“We overcame the home runs,” Bristol said, “but we made mistakes, and we couldn’t overcome the home runs and the mistakes.”