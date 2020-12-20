Ocean City's Brad Jamison to play football for D-I Bucknell

Ocean City High School football player Brad Jamison is an all-around athlete who played middle linebacker and tight end this fall.
Next year, he’ll concentrate on playing linebacker for Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. The Bison are an NCAA Division I team in the Football Championship Subdivision.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Jamison, a 17-year-old senior, committed to Bucknell on Signing Day on Dec. 16. He also signed a national letter of intent the same day.
He’ll receive a partial athletic scholarship.
“I chose them because of the opportunity they provided in athletics and because they have one of the best engineering programs in the country,” said Jamison, a resident of Marmora in Upper Township, on Friday. “Coach (Kevin) Bracken, Bucknell’s recruiting coach, texted me two weeks ago, and I had Zoom meetings with him and coach (Ryan) Manalac (the team’s defensive coordinator and linebacker coach). They seemed very knowledgeable. They wanted me to play linebacker. I like the fact that they play really good football.”
Jamison also took the virtual tour of the school and did research.
“It was a perfect fit. It’s close to home, in the middle of Pennsylvania,” he said. “It’s about 3 hours, 45 minutes away, so it’s not far.”
Bucknell is a member of the Patriot League, playing teams such as Holy Cross, Lafayette, Colgate, Lehigh, Georgetown and Fordham.
Bucknell didn’t have a football season this year because the Patriot League voted in July to cancel all fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bison went 3-8 in 2019 (3-3 in league play), their first year with head coach Dave Cecchini at the helm.
Jamison has been a three-sport athlete at Ocean City, playing basketball in the winter and throwing the javelin in during the spring track and field season. He’s not sure if he’ll play basketball this winter but said he’ll definitely throw the javelin in the spring.
At middle linebacker, he helped O.C. to a 6-2 record this season with 43 tackles, and he returned an interception for a touchdown. As a tight end, he caught 10 passes for 131 yards and three TDs.
“As a two-way player, it was fun to contribute as much as I could and help us win,” Jamison said.
He was named a first-team Press All-Star at tight end, and the Red Raiders finished at No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
“Brad is big and moves very well,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “He’s very instinctive on defense and has good hands on offense. He’s really smart and absorbs a lot of what we do. You can put a lot on his plate, and we ask him to do a lot.
“Jake Inserra (another O.C. linebacker and first-team Press All-Star) was just accepted at the University of Pennsylvania. Penn and Bucknell are two of the top academic schools in the country, so you can do a lot with them.”
Jamison played forward for the Ocean City basketball team that went 17-10 last season. In track and field in 2019, he had a best throw of 162 feet for the Red Raiders. The 2020 spring sports season was canceled due to the pandemic.
“He’s really good in the javelin, and for a while I thought he might be doing that in college,” Smith said. “But he had a really great football season and a great offer from Bucknell, and he couldn’t pass it up.”
Jamison played peewee football as a youngster and then took it up again in the eighth grade.
“Football is my main sport, so I really didn’t have to decide (which sport to play in college),” he said. “But I had fun doing track and basketball, and it improves your overall athleticism.”
Jamison saw some varsity time in football as a sophomore, and was a key player last year as the Red Raiders went 9-3.
He works out with teammates Inserra and Will Moffit.
“I’m lifting pretty much every day and I’m eating healthy, running and doing agility and speed training,” Jamison said.
