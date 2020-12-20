Ocean City's Brad Jamison to play football for D-I Bucknell

“Jake Inserra (another O.C. linebacker and first-team Press All-Star) was just accepted at the University of Pennsylvania. Penn and Bucknell are two of the top academic schools in the country, so you can do a lot with them.”

Jamison played forward for the Ocean City basketball team that went 17-10 last season. In track and field in 2019, he had a best throw of 162 feet for the Red Raiders. The 2020 spring sports season was canceled due to the pandemic.

“He’s really good in the javelin, and for a while I thought he might be doing that in college,” Smith said. “But he had a really great football season and a great offer from Bucknell, and he couldn’t pass it up.”

Jamison played peewee football as a youngster and then took it up again in the eighth grade.

“Football is my main sport, so I really didn’t have to decide (which sport to play in college),” he said. “But I had fun doing track and basketball, and it improves your overall athleticism.”

Jamison saw some varsity time in football as a sophomore, and was a key player last year as the Red Raiders went 9-3.

He works out with teammates Inserra and Will Moffit.

“I’m lifting pretty much every day and I’m eating healthy, running and doing agility and speed training,” Jamison said.

