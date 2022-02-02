Ocean City wrestling takes down rival Mainland

LINWOOD — David Schultz just refused to lose Wednesday.
The freshman remained resilient and earned an intense decision in his 175-pound bout as the Ocean City High School wrestling team defeated rival Mainland Regional 54-18 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet. With the win, the Red Raiders improved to 6-10, while the Mustangs fell to 8-7.
Schultz defeated the Mustangs’ Gary Williams 8-6 in one of the most exciting bouts of the meet. The score was tied 6-6 late in the third period, but Schultz won via a takedown with about three seconds remaining.
“I saw there was 10 seconds left and I’m, like, I’m not going into overtime,” said Schultz, 15, of Upper Township.
Schultz and Williams were scoreless after the first period. Williams earned an escape point, making the score 1-0. Schultz went up 2-1 after a reversal, but Williams tied it on an escape and took a 4-2 lead on a takedown after the second period.
“He was really strong,” Schultz said of Williams. “I couldn’t keep him down, so I figured I might as well take him down as many times as possible.”
Schultz opened the third period with a takedown to tie the bout 4-4. Williams escaped to go up 5-4. After a reversal, Schultz led 6-5. Williams earned another escape point late in the third period to tie it 6-6.
“I was gassed at the end there,” Schultz said.
“It’s great to see our young kids go out and compete at a high level,” Ocean City coach Dan Calhoun said. “The way (Schultz) talks and trains in the room, he was ready for it.”
The match started at 165 pounds.
Clifford Dirkes (165) and Sam Williams (190) each pinned their opponent, giving Ocean City a 15-0 lead. Mainland responded at 215 — and it was another close bout.
Paul Lombardo earned a 5-3 decision. The score was 3-2 in the third period, but he won via takedown to make the score 15-3. He earned an escape point in the second period that made it 3-0, which was huge.
“Just working the way we do in practice,” said Lombardo, 17, of Linwood. “It went the distance, and I just had to finish it.”
Mainland coach Clayton Smith called Lombardo’s bout “refreshing to see” after going down 15-0 early. This is the first year Lombardo is wrestling at the varsity level.
“He’s come a long way in a very short time,” Smith said.
Ocean City’s Aiden Fisher won via pin at 285, extending the lead to 21-3. Mainland’s Andrew Siteman earned a quick pin in 20 seconds at 106. Ocean forfeited at 113, so Mainland’s deficit was cut to 21-15.
Mainland was missing three starters Wednesday. One is out for the season due to injury, the others are expected to return. Sectional playoffs begin Monday, and the Mustangs wrestle Absegami in the South Jersey Group III first round.
“Too many of our guys gave up bonus points too quickly,” Smith said. “They just did. All of our losses but two were by pin, and it’s tough to rebound from that.”
Aiden Leypoldt (120), Tommy Grimley (126) and Jon Wootton (138) all won by pins in under four minutes, or before the third period.
Pins are part of the sport, Smith said. But it was about preventing those quick pins — battling on the mat and to prevent those quick six points.
Ocean City led 42-15 after 11 bouts.
“Again, in our room, we are training these kids to compete at a high level,” Calhoun said. “This is what they are expected to do. It’s great to see when it works.
Mainland’s Tyler Sheeler won another intense bout at 144. He trailed 4-3, but led 8-6 in the third period. Ocean City’s James Picinich earned an escape point, but Sheeler held on to win 8-7. Smith noted that Sheeler was not 100%.
“He battled well. But when he was done, he knew he could’ve done better,” Smith said.
Ocean City will wrestle Lacey Township in the S.J. Group III first round. The Red Raiders have a tough tri-meet with Holy Spirit and St. John Vianney on Saturday.
“We are looking forward to competing against two good teams, and hopefully we can get after it,” Calhoun said.
<&rdpStrong>Contact Patrick Mulranen:</&rdpStrong> 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
