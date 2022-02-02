Ocean City wrestling takes down rival Mainland

Mainland was missing three starters Wednesday. One is out for the season due to injury, the others are expected to return. Sectional playoffs begin Monday, and the Mustangs wrestle Absegami in the South Jersey Group III first round.

“Too many of our guys gave up bonus points too quickly,” Smith said. “They just did. All of our losses but two were by pin, and it’s tough to rebound from that.”

Aiden Leypoldt (120), Tommy Grimley (126) and Jon Wootton (138) all won by pins in under four minutes, or before the third period.

Pins are part of the sport, Smith said. But it was about preventing those quick pins — battling on the mat and to prevent those quick six points.

Ocean City led 42-15 after 11 bouts.

“Again, in our room, we are training these kids to compete at a high level,” Calhoun said. “This is what they are expected to do. It’s great to see when it works.

Mainland’s Tyler Sheeler won another intense bout at 144. He trailed 4-3, but led 8-6 in the third period. Ocean City’s James Picinich earned an escape point, but Sheeler held on to win 8-7. Smith noted that Sheeler was not 100%.