Ocean City wins S.J. semifinal; will play for title at Mainland on Friday

“We had this game won, and we blew it. We had to face adversity after that,” Bristol said. “We could’ve just rolled over and died, but we handled adversity. We created it, but we handled it. And they battled, and they battled and they picked each other up.

“We preach picking each other up. I’m so proud of them.”

Matt Nunan singled in Ben Hoag in the first. James Mancini, who had three hits, doubled and scored in the second to make it 2-0.

That lasted until the sixth.

Brady and his teammates ran around the field in excitement after Liebrand crossed the plate for the winning run.

“The whole year we’ve been trying to rally with two outs. Right there, we just did it,” Brady said. “At the beginning of the season, we were losing these types of genes. Now we are hitting our stride and starting to win these. So it feels great.”

Ocean City will travel to top-seeded Mainland for the championship at 4 p.m. Friday. The schools are rivals in all sports.