Ocean City wins its first state baseball championship in 14 innings

“I just wanted to pound strikes and get the ball over the plate,” McCarron said. “I knew my teammates had my back. I just needed to stay focused and not get too rattled.”

The Red Raiders also helped themselves with some stellar defense. Catcher Joe Repetti picked off a runner who had wandered off third base in the 11th. In the 13th, Perry caught a line drive and threw across the diamond to double a runner off first base.

Ocean City's winning rally began when James Mancini walked to start the 14th. He advanced to second on a passed ball and went to third when the catcher’s throw went into center field.

After a groundout, Perry, Ocean City’s No. 7 hitter, stepped up. He already had knocked in a run with a double in the sixth.

“Look at any level of baseball, it comes down to what team is going to have guys that normally don’t come through in big spots come through,” Bristol said. “The bottom of the order guys. If they execute, you’re going to win the game.”

Just about everyone in the stands expected a squeeze as Perry prepared to hit. He got the bunt down toward first base, and Mancini dove across the plate with the winning run.