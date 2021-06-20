Ocean City wins its first state baseball championship in 14 innings

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The temperature rose into the low 90s Sunday afternoon.
The sun shone relentlessly on Bob DeMeo Memorial Field in Mercer County’s Veterans Park.
The state Group III title game lasted 14 innings. Three hours, 43 minutes.
“We were built for this,” Ocean City High School baseball coach Andrew Bristol said.
Ocean City combined the stinginess of three future NCAA Division I pitchers with the unexpected clutch hitting of Jack Perry to win the first state championship in the program’s history with a 3-2 victory over Pascack Valley.
Perry knocked in the winning run with a squeeze bunt in the top of the 14th inning.
“The emotion hasn’t even hit yet,” Perry, a senior, said afterward. “This is unreal. Great team. We deserve this. We worked so hard. This was our goal. This is what we wanted.”
The Red Raiders had to sweat for it.
High school baseball games normally last seven innings. Ocean City pitchers Gannon Brady, Matt Nunan and Duke McCarron combined to allow four hits and strike out 11. Brady has committed to Fordham, Nunan to Boston College and McCarron to Maryland. Ocean City still had Vanderbilt recruit Tommy Finnegan in reserve.
“We battled, and we had our three horses and rode them. And we rode them hard,” Bristol said. “We had (the equivalent of) two games on top of each other, and if you’re going to play two games on top of each other, you better have the pitching.”
The game started at 11 a.m. in steamy conditions that only got worse as the game progressed. Ocean City parents made several trips to the snack stand to buy bottles of water to send into the Red Raiders' dugout.
“I can’t even feel my face I’m so sunburned and dehydrated,” Bristol said.
As the innings mounted, so did the pressure on both teams. It became apparent that one mistake would probably decide the game. Ocean City felt the pressure even more because it was the visiting team.
“We were dodging bullets,” Bristol said. “When you’re the visiting team, it’s that much tighter because there’s no room for error. At least if you’re the home team and you give up a run, you still have a shot.”
Brady started and allowed four hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Nunan, who had not pitched in the five previous state tournament games, then entered the contest and dominated. He consistently threw his breaking ball for strikes and did not allow a hit in 4 2/3 innings.
McCarron, a sophomore, replaced Nunan and pitched 3 2/3 innings. McCarron allowed just a leadoff single in the bottom of the 13th to earn the win
“I just wanted to pound strikes and get the ball over the plate,” McCarron said. “I knew my teammates had my back. I just needed to stay focused and not get too rattled.”
The Red Raiders also helped themselves with some stellar defense. Catcher Joe Repetti picked off a runner who had wandered off third base in the 11th. In the 13th, Perry caught a line drive and threw across the diamond to double a runner off first base.
Ocean City's winning rally began when James Mancini walked to start the 14th. He advanced to second on a passed ball and went to third when the catcher’s throw went into center field.
After a groundout, Perry, Ocean City’s No. 7 hitter, stepped up. He already had knocked in a run with a double in the sixth.
“Look at any level of baseball, it comes down to what team is going to have guys that normally don’t come through in big spots come through,” Bristol said. “The bottom of the order guys. If they execute, you’re going to win the game.”
Just about everyone in the stands expected a squeeze as Perry prepared to hit. He got the bunt down toward first base, and Mancini dove across the plate with the winning run.
“I just had to do the job,” Perry said. “The team needed me there. They called for the bunt, and I had to put it down. Whatever it takes to get the win. I just wanted to push it to the right side, make it a difficult play, and that’s what happened.”
The game ended in the bottom of the 14th with a double play. With a runner on first, scond baseman Ben Hoag fielded a grounder. He tagged the runner in front of him and then threw to first for the final out.
The Red Raiders weren’t too hot or sweaty to rush the field in celebration.
The state title was especially meaningful because Ocean City had lost in the state final in 2010 and 2016.
The Red Raiders (20-7) said they were able to hand the emotional twists and turns of Sunday’s game because of their regular-season schedule. Ocean City played and lost to several of the state's top teams early in the season. The lessons learned on those defeats helped the Red Raiders on Sunday.
“Our theme has been adversity all year,” Bristol said. “They handled the adversity in seven extra innings and didn’t bat an eye. They were ready for it.”
