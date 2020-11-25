Ocean City-Williamstown football game canceled at halftime due to COVID-19

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City and Williamstown high school football teams did not get a chance to finish their season on a high note, as their game Wednesday night was stopped at halftime because of COVID-19.
According to Williamstown head coach Patrick Gallagher, the team received a call from their school principal that a person connected to the team had tested positive for the virus and to immediately come home. That person was not at Wednesday night's game, Gallagher said.
Williamstown led Ocean City 28-6 at halftime. Coaches from either side weren't immediately sure if the game was official.
This was the season finale for both teams.
This is a developing story.
