Ocean City vs. Mainland sectional final shows how far CAL baseball has come: Must Win

Forget about the beach and the boardwalk.
The place to be Friday is the Mainland Regional High School baseball field.
Ocean City and Mainland will play for the South Jersey Group III title at 4 p.m.
In the 1990s and early 2000s, such a meeting was inconceivable.
The Cape-Atlantic League produced some good players and teams during that era, but baseball was more or less an afterthought on the local high school scene.
From the start of the state tournament in 1971 until 2009, only one CAL public school, Bridgeton in 1976, played for a state title.
No public school won a state championship.
There were plenty of theories as to why CAL teams used to struggle for state-wide success. The weather on the Jersey Shore in the spring is often cold and rainy. That made it hard for teams to develop any consistency. Many of the league’s best athletes opted to play other sports in the spring or simply headed to the beach to surf or work as lifeguards.
“When I first started here (in the late 1990s), you were losing them,” Ocean City coach Andrew Bristol said. “They weren’t playing baseball. They were getting jobs on the boardwalk. They were in the ocean.”
The CAL’s baseball narrative began to change in 2009 when the Los Angeles Angels selected Millville graduate Mike Trout in the first round of the 2009 draft.
From there, the league’s baseball trajectory has been upwards.
St. Augustine won state titles in 2011 and 2018. Mainland and Buena Regional broke the public school barrier and won state championships in 2014.
Plenty of players have been selected in the MLB draft. In addition to Trout, Matt Szczur of Lower Cape May and Cody Stashak of Oakcrest have played in the big leagues. This year Mainland pitcher Chase Petty is a potential high draft pick.
“You have to give credit to the youth leagues and Little League and the guys that do Babe Ruth,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “Both of our communities have a lot of good people who teach the kids at young ages. There’s a lot of good individual instructors out there. There’s entire facilities dedicated to baseball now. I think our kids down here, at a very young age, are getting taught very well. They’ve had success at younger ages as well, so they kind of have higher expectations when they get to us.”
All the success of the past years seems to have culminated with this spring.
This was billed as a banner season for CAL baseball, and the league has lived up to expectations.
In addition to Friday’s game, Holy Spirit and St. Augustine Prep played for non-public titles on Thursday. Egg Harbor Township reached the South Jersey Group IV semifinals.
“We had a lot of good publicity at the start of the season,” Kern said. “To have four of us here at the end (playing for South Jersey titles) kind of solidifies the strength of our league. We played good competition. All four teams played all over South Jersey. It’s nice the South Jersey Group III title will be staying in the Cape-Atlantic League this year.”
Mainland Regional is the top seed. Ocean City is seeded No. 2. The schools are a natural rivals. It’s a big deal when they play in any sport. It’s even bigger when they meet for a championship.
“It’s going to be a crazy atmosphere,” Bristol said. “Baseball is big in (Ocean City) and it’s big in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point.”
Fans will set up their lawn chairs down the right and left field lines from the dugouts to the outfield fence. There will be plenty of kids at game who will hope to one day play in a contest of this magnitude.
Nothing succeeds like success.
“This is what everybody expected,” Bristol said. “This is what everybody wanted. Whoever wins it, it’s great for our league.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
