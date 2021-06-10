Ocean City vs. Mainland sectional final shows how far CAL baseball has come: Must Win

The CAL’s baseball narrative began to change in 2009 when the Los Angeles Angels selected Millville graduate Mike Trout in the first round of the 2009 draft.

From there, the league’s baseball trajectory has been upwards.

St. Augustine won state titles in 2011 and 2018. Mainland and Buena Regional broke the public school barrier and won state championships in 2014.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Plenty of players have been selected in the MLB draft. In addition to Trout, Matt Szczur of Lower Cape May and Cody Stashak of Oakcrest have played in the big leagues. This year Mainland pitcher Chase Petty is a potential high draft pick.

“You have to give credit to the youth leagues and Little League and the guys that do Babe Ruth,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “Both of our communities have a lot of good people who teach the kids at young ages. There’s a lot of good individual instructors out there. There’s entire facilities dedicated to baseball now. I think our kids down here, at a very young age, are getting taught very well. They’ve had success at younger ages as well, so they kind of have higher expectations when they get to us.”

All the success of the past years seems to have culminated with this spring.