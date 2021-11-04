 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City twins Sean and Zach Mazzitelli give the Red Raiders character
0 comments
top story

Ocean City twins Sean and Zach Mazzitelli give the Red Raiders character

{{featured_button_text}}

OCEAN CITY — The positions the Mazzitelli twins play for the Ocean City High School football team suit their personalities.

Sean is an outgoing running back and linebacker who doesn’t mind the spotlight.

Zach is the epitome of the anonymous lineman, who plugs away in the trenches and is just fine with letting his brother do the talking.

“I think we’re polar opposites personality wise,” Sean said. “We play different positions. At the same time, that’s what makes us unique. I’m proud of that.”

Together, they are a big reason why Ocean City (9-0) is the No. 2 seed in the South Jersey Group IV bracket and will host rival Mainland Regional (4-5) in a first-round playoff game 6 p.m. Friday.

“To share this experience with my brother means a lot,” Sean said. “We’re really close.”

Sean has rushed for 742 yards and made more than 40 tackles at linebacker. He became the Red Raiders primary running back when Jacob Wilson went out with a foot injury in the second game of the season.

In addition to the offensive line, Zach also plays linebacker where he has made more than 30 tackles and has three sacks.

“They got better every year they were in the program,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “Their teammates love them. They’re good locker room guys. If you don’t have those guys your team lacks character.”

Sean is older than Zach by about 30 minutes. The 17-year-olds grew up in Ocean City and started playing football in the third grade. No one calls the fraternal twins by their first names. Sean’s nickname is “Mazz” while Zach is “ZMazz.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The two have taken different football journeys. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Sean was a quarterback before moving to running back and linebacker. The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Zach was always a lineman, but what is remarkable about him is the way he’s transformed his body. He weighed 280 pounds as a sophomore.

When the pandemic hit, he didn’t think there would be a football season in the fall of 2020, so he decided to lose weight. Zach counted calories, ate a lot of chicken, rice and vegetables and worked out in his home’s garage six days per week.

When the Ocean City coaches saw Zach was 80 pounds lighter, they shifted him from tackle to guard and from the defensive line to linebacker.

“It was in his mindset,” Sean said. “He was all in. He didn’t take any days off. Every day he was tracking his calories, working out. He deserves a lot of credit. You could tell when he was at 280, he didn’t feel right.”

After every game, the twins head home to rewatch the contest with their parents, Kristen and Chris. The brothers aren't afraid to let each other hear it about mistakes on the field. Sean got on Zach because he jumped offside in a win over Williamstown last week.

“He’ll make fun of me if I do something wrong,” Zach said. “I’ll make fun of him. On the field, we’re pretty critical, but it’s all tough love.”

Ocean City is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Red Raiders game against Mainland is one of the more intriguing of this weekend’s first-round playoff contests because of the neighborhood rivalry between the schools. This will be the fifth time the two teams have met since 2019 with Ocean City winning three of those contests, including a 21-14 win the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

“It’s a lot of fun playing Mainland,” Zach said. “It’s always super loud. The whole city is there. Those games are definitely the most fun.”

As successful as the Red Raiders have been, the end of the season is in sight. Sean and Zach probably won’t play football in college. Their days of playing on the same team are almost over.

For now, the twins are doing their best not to think about that. They want to keep the season going as long as possible.

“We’re not satisfied,” Sean said. “We want that championship.”

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Game of the Week

What: South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal

Who: Mainland Regional (4-5) at Ocean City (9-0)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Ocean City

Did you know:  Ocean City is the No. 2 seed, while Mainland is seeded seventh. This is the fifth time these rivals have met in the past two years. Ocean City has won three of the four previous contests, including a 34-6 win over Mainland on Sept. 17. Mainland leads the series 28-21.

Key players:

Mainland Regional: Ja’Briel Mace, RB, 844 rushing yards, nine TDs; Brandon Dearborn, QB, 17 of 34 for 135 yards; JJ Sinclair, LB, 90 tackles, 16 for losses; Noah Torres, LB, 5.5 sacks; Joe Sheeran, DB, two interceptions, four passes deflected.

Ocean City: Riley Gunnels, QB, 1,025 passing yards, 14 TD [passes; Sean Mazzitelli, RB/LB, 742 rushing yards; Mike Gray, TE/DE, six TD catches; Jake Hoag, WR, 13 catches for 381 yards; Taylor Eget, LB; Charley Cossaboone, DB.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News