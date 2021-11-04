Ocean City twins Sean and Zach Mazzitelli give the Red Raiders character

Sean is older than Zach by about 30 minutes. The 17-year-olds grew up in Ocean City and started playing football in the third grade. No one calls the fraternal twins by their first names. Sean’s nickname is “Mazz” while Zach is “ZMazz.”

The two have taken different football journeys. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Sean was a quarterback before moving to running back and linebacker. The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Zach was always a lineman, but what is remarkable about him is the way he’s transformed his body. He weighed 280 pounds as a sophomore.

When the pandemic hit, he didn’t think there would be a football season in the fall of 2020, so he decided to lose weight. Zach counted calories, ate a lot of chicken, rice and vegetables and worked out in his home’s garage six days per week.

When the Ocean City coaches saw Zach was 80 pounds lighter, they shifted him from tackle to guard and from the defensive line to linebacker.

“It was in his mindset,” Sean said. “He was all in. He didn’t take any days off. Every day he was tracking his calories, working out. He deserves a lot of credit. You could tell when he was at 280, he didn’t feel right.”